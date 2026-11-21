Bill Maher defended Robert Pattinson as the “perfect” choice for James Bond, but claimed he wouldn’t have been happy if “a woman or a lesbian” landed the part.

The topic of Pattinson’s casting as 007 came up during Friday’s “Real Time” panel, where guest panelist and journalist Jacob Soboroff asked Maher his thoughts on the “Twilight” alum nabbing the role.

“I think he’s great,” Maher said. “I don’t understand what all this hoopla is about it. What is he, too ‘millennial’? Is he too ‘gay’? He’s great. He’s perfect.”

While several years older than the other James Bond frontrunners, including 36-year-old actors Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor, Pattinson’s age only made him more appealing to Maher.

“He’s 40 … Perfect. You need a grown ass man to be James Bond,” Maher sounded off. “James Bond is not a boy.”

Maher said that was his only real expectation for the role when the search for the next James Bond was first announced.

“I would’ve been happy with a Black James Bond, because you can be James Bond and be Black,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been happy with a woman or a lesbian James Bond. That’s a different character. James Bond is a very heterosexual male. That’s too essential to not have that be part of James, okay?”

Maher’s response follows a number of other high profile responses to Pattinson’s casting. For instance, the Royal family took to X following Monday’s announcement and wrote, “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”

Additionally, the estate of Ian Fleming – the author responsible for the James Bond books – shared that it “look[ed] forward to Pattinson stepping into that silhouette and making it his own.” Though, comedian Jon Stewart noted on “The Daily Show” that playing Batman should be “enough” for the actor.

As for Pattinson, who reunites with “Dune: Part 3” director Denis Villenueve on the new Bond movie, he expressed his gratitude after being selected.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”