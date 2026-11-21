Even Bill Maher is jumping in on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon.

The “Real Time With Bill Maher” host brought up the record-breaking video game in his Season 24 finale monologue on Friday night, along with one of his favorite subjects: Hunter Biden.

Maher prefaced by admitting he wasn’t a gamer.

“I’ve never played, but I recognize a game. Game recognize game. It is a giant cultural phenomenon, and I guess it’s just harmless fun,” he started. “It’s [about] two hot people who are criminals, and they go around causing mayhem. It’s full of drugs and hookers and choking people and guns. And today, Hunter Biden said, ‘This is why all you guys love [it]? When I did it, I was the bad guy!”

The audience erupted after he delivered the line.

GTA 6 sounds pretty insane. You can get drugs, hookers, guns, choke people… Hunter Biden said, "This is what all you guys love. When I did it, I was the bad guy." pic.twitter.com/LTyyE5pZsd — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 21, 2026

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. president Joe Biden, has spoken openly about his substance abuse addiction and philandering, including in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things.”

Biden actually appeared in an episode of “Real Time” earlier this season, where he revealed that he apologizes to his father “every day” for his actions.

Hunter Biden on the Aug. 21 episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“It’s one of the greatest heartaches of my life,” Biden said in the August 21 episode. “The trouble with recovery is this, I get to get out here and I talk about how I’ve been healed, how I’m, you know, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been … The real harm happened to all of the people around [addicts]. And the trauma for them goes very, very deep.”

GTA VI shattered sales records with an estimated $3.79 billion in retail sales, according to its publisher Rockstar Games.

The game follows two characters — Jason and Lucia — who team up after an easy score goes wrong in the fictional Vice City. As a result, they resort to all sorts of crime, including Grand Theft Auto.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs Fridays on HBO Max.