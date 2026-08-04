Brittany Snow Joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

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Brittany Snow, star of the hit series “The Hunting Wives,” has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s upcoming feature film “The Housemaid’s Secret” opposite Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst, and Paul Anthony Kelly, the studio announced Tuesday.

Snow will play the role of Marybeth. Michele Morrone will also return to star as Enzo, reprising his role from the first film.

Paul Feig will return to direct the project, as well as produce through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures with his partner Laura Fischer. Additional producers include Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman, Honey Trap’s Kaylee McGregor and Sweeney through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner. Carly Elter, who oversaw the first movie for Hidden Pictures, is returning as executive producer. Alex Young of Hidden Pictures will also executive produce.

Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book, will also return to write “The Housemaid’s Secret,” which is based on the bestseller by Freida McFadden.

In “The Housemaid’s Secret,” Millie returns, taking a job as a housekeeper for a woman she’s never allowed to see—only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik brokered the deal on behalf of the studio.

Snow is best known for her starring roles in New Line Cinema’s “John Tucker Must Die,” New Line Cinema’s “Hairspray,” the blockbuster “Pitch Perfect” franchise from Universal Pictures and A24’s critically acclaimed horror film “X.”

She currently stars in the Netflix series “The Hunting Wives,” produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts, which is headed into its second season on the streamer. Additional recent projects include Netflix’s Emmy-nominated limited series “The Beast in Me” opposite Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, Netflix’s “The Night Agent,” Hulu’s “Murdaugh: Death in the Family” and the Academy Award-nominated short film “Red, White and Blue.”

Snow is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, imPRint and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

“The Housemaid’s Secret” will open on Dec. 17, 2027 in wide release.