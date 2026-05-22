‘Rehearsals for a Revolution’ Doc Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics After L’Œil d’Or Win at Cannes

The documentary “Rehearsals for a Revolution” won the L’Œil d’Or prize out of the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, also getting picked up by Sony Pictures Classics in the process.

Pegah Ahangarani’s doc traces more than 40 years of her life story in Iran, from 1979 up through the war in 2026. The film premiered in the Special Screenings section and is a co-production between Iran, Czech Republic and Spain.

“Through five portraits of relatives and mentors, five expressions of resistance, Pegah Ahangarani sketches her life story. Drawing from personal archives, home videos, street protests footage, newspapers, and recorded voices, she retraces more than 40 years of Iran’s history,” per the logline. “From the early days of 1979, until the war that began in 2026, she pieces together intimate and collective memories, forming the portrait of a country shaped by political repression and in constant hope for a revolution.”

Ahangarani wrote and directed, with co-writers Ehsan Abdipour, Amir Ahmadi Arian, Arash Ashtiani and Majed Neisi, and Arash Ashtiani as editor.

SPC has acquired all rights in North and Latin America, Asia (except Japan), New Zealand, Turkey and Portugal, as well as worldwide airlines.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23 in the South of France.