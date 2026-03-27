Chris Pratt Recalls Getting Cut Out of a Movie With Charlie Day Before Doing ‘Super Mario’ Together | Video

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” co-stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night where they told host Jimmy Fallon that they originally met years ago making a movie… of which Pratt was cut.

When Fallon asked the pair, who voice iconic Nintendo brothers Mario and Luigi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” how long they’ve known each other, Pratt said, “I want to say many years. We’ve known each other well for, like, the last five or six years.” Day chimed in, explaining, “We met ages ago. [Chris was] in a movie that I was in.”

Fallon inquired as to whether Pratt could still remember the title of the movie, which — with some help from Day — he was able to reveal was the 2010 rom-com “Going the Distance.” “I was cut out of the movie. I did one scene. I was on an airplane next to [Charlie’s] darling wife,” Pratt subsequently revealed. “She and I were doing a scene together, and then I kind of forgot about it. I never saw myself in the movie!”

“I was very excited. Got the team gathered around, [like,] ‘We’re ‘Going the Distance!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been cut out of this movie,’” Pratt added. Day, for his part, joked, “I was like, ‘He’s a talented kid, but he’s not going to make it.’” The duo went on to claim that they became better friends playing golf together — only to show Fallon two photoshopped images of them “golfing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Day told Fallon his secret for voicing Luigi: “The way I get into the character is to make myself more and more terrified.”

Pratt, meanwhile, revealed that fellow “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” co-star Benny Safdie has gotten in trouble while promoting the movie for pronouncing “Mario” an incorrect way. “I love to come to New York to tell people how to pronounce things,” Pratt joked, before confirming the correct way to pronounce his character’s name.

“Don’t feel bad if you have used [the wrong pronunciation],” he quickly added. “Ben Safdie, who voices Bowser Jr. in the movie, he was saying Mario [wrong] during the press we were doing, and they kept stopping him.”