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Chris Pratt Says He’d Be Thrilled if James Gunn Returned to Marvel for Another ‘Guardians’ Movie

“All I’ll say is I love James. He directed all three movies, and that’s pretty rare,” the actor says following Gunn’s DC exit

Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Season 2 New York Premiere at Metrograph on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Season 2 New York Premiere at Metrograph on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Chris Pratt is keeping the door open for another “Guardians of the Galaxy” adventure with James Gunn.

Following Gunn’s departure from DC Studios earlier this week, the actor said he would “love” to see the filmmaker return to direct a fourth installment of the Marvel franchise.

After four years leading DC Studios, Gunn and co-head Peter Safran are stepping away from their leadership roles following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. They will be replaced by Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham, who will take over as president and chief creative officer on Dec. 1. Gunn and Safran will return to full-time creative work, though the extent of their continued involvement with DC remains to be seen.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" (DC Studios)
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Gunn directed all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies starring Pratt as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. When asked about the possibility of Gunn returning to the MCU, Pratt had nothing but positive things to say about the director.

“That would be awesome,” Pratt told MovieZine in an interview. “I love working with James [Gunn]. He’s the man. I haven’t had the chance to speak with him since that news came out … it’s always tough because anytime something like this comes up it could always become a headline.”

“All I’ll say is I love James,” he added. “He directed all three movies, and that’s pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy was a major commercial success for Marvel, collectively grossing nearly $2.5 billion worldwide. The original film, directed by James Gunn, debuted Aug. 1, 2014. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” followed May 5, 2017, while the third installment, released May 5, 2023.

The franchise’s success stemmed in large part from Gunn’s distinctive approach and its unconventional ensemble of intergalactic misfits led by Pratt’s Star-Lord. This isn’t the first time Pratt has expressed his interest in another “Guardians” movie. He also said he was committed to bringing Star-Lord back to the MCU in an October interview.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise,” Pratt on The Playlist’s “Bingeworthy” podcast.

“So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again,” he continued. “Which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere.”

Superman and Krypto on the moon (Credit: Warner Bros./DC Studios)
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Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

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