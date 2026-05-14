‘CoComelon: The Movie’ Cast Revealed: SZA, Ike Barinholtz, Nicholas Hoult and More, Plus First Look

Next year’s “CoComelon: The Movie” has added SZA, Ike Barinholtz, Nicholas Hoult, Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, Josh Johnson, Matt Friend, Rhys Darby and Cristo Fernández to its all-star voice cast. A first-look image from the film was also shared on Thursday. See it above.

The newly added voice actors will play brand-new characters, “expanding the CoComelon world with fresh faces designed exclusively for this theatrical adventure,” according to the official release. They join already established characters from the world, including Connor Esterson as JJ, Camden Brooks as Cody, Olivia London Leyva as Nina and Aerina DeBoer as CeCe.

The computer animated feature, inspired by the global children’s phenomenon “CoComelon,” will be released by Universal Pictures and produced by Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios and DreamWorks Animation with a theatrical release on Feb. 19, 2027.

Animation for the film will be handled by the DNEG Group, who provided the animation for the Oscar-nominated Netflix/Annapurna film “Nimona,” as well as Alcon’s “The Garfield Movie” and Netflix’s charming “That Christmas.” They also provided animation for Paramount’s “The Angry Birds Movie 3” and Warner Bros.’ “The Cat in the Hat,” both due for release later this year.

“CoComelon: The Movie” was directed by “Kung Fu Panda” story artist Kat Good, with music from Justin Tranter, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer. The new movie, “created for the theatrical experience,” invites families to “go beyond the world of ‘CoComelon’ that they know, following JJ, his friends and an exciting new cast of characters on a cinematic journey filled with original music and rich storytelling,” per the synopsis.

“CoComelon” is a children’s series “designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon’s songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids’ entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube,” the release further noted. The main series has inspired several spinoffs and even streams on Netflix. In 2020, the property was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment and has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games and live entertainment.

“CoComelon: The Movie” arrives in theaters on Feb. 19, 2027.