‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Trailer Reveals the Movie Warner Bros. Didn’t Want You to See

“Coyote vs. Acme” is nearly here. For real this time.

The movie, once deemed unworthy of release by Warner Bros., is finally headed to theaters on Aug. 28, courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment — and we have the brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

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In “Coyote vs. Acme,” the classic “Looney Tunes” character Wile E. Coyote hires a New Mexico ambulance chaser for animated characters, played by Will Forte, to go after the biggest corporation in the game – Acme – for making the defective products that have kept him from killing and eating the Roadrunner. John Cena plays Acme’s lawyer and Forte’s former boss. Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star.

Based, in part, on Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker article of the same name, the script was worked on by James Gunn (who also produces), Jeremy Slater and Samy Burch (who received sole screenplay credit). Dave Green, who made “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” directed “Coyote vs. Acme.”

The movie was shot back in 2022 and ultimately scrapped by Warner Bros., who looked to use the movie’s cancelation as a tax write-off, like they had with the “Scoob” sequel and a live-action “Batgirl” film starring Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser and Leslie Grace.

All seemed lost until last year when Ketchup Entertainment, which had earlier rescued “The Day the Earth Blew Up,” an all-animated “Looney Tunes” movie that Warner Bros. similarly disowned, picked up the rights to the movie for a planned 2026 release. They had a starry San Diego Comic-Con panel last year and have been teasing the movie ever since. This trailer is the best look yet at “Coyote vs. Acme,” complete with in-jokes about how Warner Bros. didn’t want you to see the movie – and would have preferred it be vaulted forever.

So rarely do these things have a happy ending, but that’s exactly what has happened with “Coyote vs. Acme.” Now you can see the movie that was nearly lost forever in just a few short months.

“Coyote vs. Acme” hits theaters (or maybe the theaters hit it?) on Aug. 28.