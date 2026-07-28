Eva Mendes Calls Out AI Image of Ryan Gosling and Johnny Depp Palling Around at Comic-Con

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Eva Mendes called out an Instagram account for posting an AI-generated image showing her husband Ryan Gosling hanging out with Johnny Depp over the weekend at Comic-Con.

On Sunday, an account called Opavisions posted an image of Depp – dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge in promotion of his upcoming “Ebenezer” – and Gosling walking through the San Diego Comic-Con crowd together along with a character from the account called Slopaxo. The account did not make it clear that the image was AI.

“Some of our favorite moments from Comic-Con weren’t on stage — they were watching Ryan Gosling, Johnny Depp, and @slopaxo moving through the crowds like the unlikeliest best-friend trio,” the account wrote.

Mendes, however, made it clear very quickly that her husband and Depp spent no time together at Comic-Con. She commented on the post and called out the account.

“FAKE,” Mendes said. “Please let people know when you’re putting out AI.”

The Opavisions account was clearly flustered by being called out for the post in general, but moreso by someone connected so directly to one of the subjects. They fired off three responses to Mendes’ comment.

“OK we will sorry,” they said at first.

“Wow. I’m a big fan I love your movies,” the account followed up in a new comment.

In the third comment they finally made the disclaimer: “DISCLAIMER: THIS WAS AI***. Thank you for saying something. You’re right, and I’ll be more clear going forward. BTW, Ryan’s work has genuinely inspired me for years – ‘The Nice Guys’ (real SLOPAXO vibes) and ‘Beyond the Pines’ are some of my favorite films ever and a huge influence on the kind of entertaining stories I love creating one day.”

The Opavisions account has since disabled comments on the post.

While Depp and Gosling didn’t spend time together at annual San Diego convention, they were both there in big ways. Depp was indeed in his “Ebenezer” costume in a surprise promotion of his big Hollywood return on the first day of the festivities. Gosling also made a splash at the show during Marvel’s Hall H panel. After years of speculation, it was confirmed that Gosling would play Ghost Rider in a new film debuting in 2028.