5 Feel-Good Movies to Stream in August

Starting to feel those end-of-summer blues? We’re not quite there yet, but they’re a bit like the Sunday Scaries, right? You just know what’s coming.

If that’s the case, you might be looking for a comforting escape on-screen. There are so many of those out there, across all streaming platforms, which then means the stress of figuring out what you want and where you’ll find it. So, allow us to take at least that part off you.

Here are five feel-good movies to stream in August.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate) Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. There’s a Letterboxd review of this film that reads, in all caps, “warm hug cinema is alive,” and that’s a pretty true assessment of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” That said, this is your warning that, while it’s a feel-good film, it might strike a chord if you’ve dutifully repressed your awkward tweenage years. Based on Judy Blume’s book of the same name, this is a coming-of-age story centered on Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson), who is struggling with her family’s move from New York City to New Jersey, all while hitting puberty. The vibes in this movie are immaculate, in no small part thanks to the Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates of it all, but also just because of the story. It’s very, very sweet, and you can stream it on Prime Video right now. Read Next

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Demi Lovato in “Camp Rock 3” (Disney) Camp Rock 3 Listen, I’m as shocked as anyone to be including this on the list, but “Camp Rock 3” is legitimately a fun time. No, it’s not its predecessors, but as sequels go, it’s one of the better ones. “Camp Rock 3” takes fans back to the summer camp that made legends like Connect 3 (The Jonas Brothers) and Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato). We’re with a new generation of kids, but that core four does return for this movie. They aren’t overused, nor are they underused (well, an argument could be made that more of Lovato would’ve worked and been welcome), and it legitimately feels like a proper torch passing. If you’ve been on the fence about it, as a fan of the originals, I’ll say this: there will be both people and songs you recognize, and there’s a real heart to this movie. It’s truly quite sweet. But, if you’re dead set against it, the first two “Camp Rock” movies are streaming right alongside “Camp Rock 3” on Disney+.

“Bridesmaids” (Universal Pictures. Bridesmaids An oldie but a goodie, there’s no real explanation needed for this one, right? Happy to give it to you anyway though, especially if you’ve somehow made it this far in life without ever having seen “Bridesmaids.” This movie centers on Annie (Kristen Wiig), whose best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged. The two are tight, but when Lillian also invites her fiancé’s boss’ wife to be a bridesmaid, Annie notices a closeness there that she’s uncomfortable with. Compound this with the fact that Annie is dealing with having lost her bakery in the recession and general life stress, a rivalry quickly forms. Toss in a few other famous nuts as the other bridesmaids, and this movie will always make you laugh. At its core, it’s a story about female friendship, and it’s nice to remember that that kind of story is a proven box office winner. “Bridesmaids” is now streaming on Prime Video.

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in “You, Me & Tuscany” (Credit: Universal Pictures) You, Me & Tuscany Some may argue that this is a “great time but not a great movie” kind of film. I may be one of those people. I’m still going to recommend you watch it, and especially with friends. “You, Me & Tuscany” is your classic rom-com, set in Italy. Halle Bailey plays a once-aspiring chef who got dealt a rough hand in her life, and now mostly just house-sits for people much more well off than she is. When she gets the chance to go to Italy, she jumps on it, staying in a gorgeous villa she knows to be empty, because she had a brief connection with the handsome man who owns it. This movie is chock full of tropes, to the point that there will be moments when you can guess what’s coming next — though the moments you can’t are pretty funny — but at the end of the day, sometimes that’s all you need from a rom-com. “You, Me & Tuscany” is now streaming on Peacock. Read Next

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