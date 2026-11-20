If Jared Padalecki learned one lesson from producing his first film with his wife Genevieve Padalecki, it’s this: “Next time, she’s the one getting thrown on the ground.”

It’s only fair. In “Guarding Stars,” now streaming on Netflix, he gets absolutely hurled into the snow, courtesy of Leighton Meester (obviously, it’s stunt people handling the actual slams, but visually, it’s Blair Waldorf body-slamming Dean Forester, which is a real trip for old CW fans). The film is based on Katherine Center’s best-selling novel “The Bodyguard,” and Padalecki plays Jack Stapleton, a cocky actor who simply doesn’t believe Hannah Brooks, his new female bodyguard, is capable of keeping him safe. So, she proves him wrong.

Of course, Padalecki is only joking about turning the tables on his wife. In fact, it’s a running joke in the Padalecki household that Genevieve volunteers her husband for anything and everything. That’s part of how he ended up starring in this film, as well as producing it.

“Oh, there’s a hot sauce challenge in the house? Oh, he’ll do it. He’ll eat the hot pepper. He’s got it. Oh, you want to know who can run fast? You got this, right babe? So it’s like a running joke,” Genevieve admitted to TheWrap.

“But when I read the book, I just thought this would be such a fun project for Jared, because I get to see the funny side at home. We are always laughing at Jared. He makes jokes all the time at home, and he’s hilarious, and all of our friends get the receiving end of his dad jokes, but he’s never played a role like that.”

So, the duo thought “Guarding Stars” would be the perfect first film to produce under their banner Living in the Asterisk. The real lesson they took away from the project will actually extend way into future projects.

You can read our full conversation with Genevieve and Jared Padalecki, below.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length

TheWrap: It’s been a long process getting this to screens. Are you guys ready to let this out into the wild and have it not just be your little baby that you’ve been working on?

Genevieve Padalecki: (Laughs) I know, I know! Yeah, I mean it’s nerve-wracking! It’s like three or four years in the making, and so it is really like nerve-wracking going, “Okay, here you go, world!” But I’m so excited and so honored that we get to have this experience and share it with everyone, and we hope everyone loves it as much as we’ve loved making it.

Jared Padalecki: Yeah, I’m excited for everybody who was involved in the entire process to get to finally share it. I’m not somebody who likes watching myself, so that’s nerve-wracking. But the fact that there were so many people involved over these years in the making of it, and the production of it, I’m excited they get to show off all the hard work they did in Calgary. So yes, the answer is yes, I’m ready!

Good, I’m glad. That does make my next question a little bit awkward though, because Jared, I was going to ask you — it’s a little bit of a silly one, but I need to know what it’s like watching yourself get absolutely bodied by Leighton Meester.

JP: That’s my favorite part (Laughs).

“Guarding Stars” (Netflix)

And I know it’s a stuntman, I know. But in my head it was actually you guys, and I took a lot of joy from that moment in particular. I’m so sorry, I shouldn’t encourage violence against you.

GP: No, please, please do!

JP: Hey, I survived! I survived. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! It was into the snow. It was refreshing snow, so it was all good!

But there is something interesting about that. I mean, there are actors out there, there are lesser men out there who wouldn’t take on this part simply because the roles are reversed. Because the woman is the bodyguard and the man is getting bodied to the ground. I’m curious. at any point, was that something that you thought of, Jared?

JP: I didn’t think about how — now that you say it, I agree, that I’ve heard stories about guys who wouldn’t do it, and guys who like, “If this person gets five punches in a fight sequence, then I need at least five. And I can’t have six, he can’t have five” or whatever. I’ve heard those stories, I’m sure you have as well. But no, I was really excited about it!

I like the role reversal. No, I just thought it was going to be fun. And I love the idea also, you know, having been married for almost 17 years, and each partner or friend in a relationship kind of takes a different role at different times, and the idea that Hannah Brooks takes it from a more intelligent, like, “Let’s avoid danger,” as opposed to just try and go beat it up, was a fun play on it.

Gen, I want to ask you, because we talked a little bit about how this has been a 4-year process. You came across this book way back in 2022. What was it to you that, in your brain, you immediately were like, “This is special. We need to do more with this. We need to make this a film”?

GP: Well, this book came out during COVID in a time when we all felt a little lonely — and it’s all of Katherine’s books, but in particular “The Bodyguard,” which is the OG of “Guarding Stars” — it just is very warm, and like you want to curl up and get lost in the warmth of the rom-com. And I love a good rom-com myself. And when I read it, I just thought this would be so much fun.

I just love playing around with tropes, and role reversals, and I just thought it would be a really powerful film for an actress like Leighton to take on that role and have that role reversal, and be just such a boss, and also be able to like watch her thaw as the story goes on. You get to really see her take her guard down, and the way that Jack and Hannah get to play with each other. And I just thought this would be so much fun.

And I mean, selfishly, it’s a running joke in our house that I volunteer Jared for everything. Like, “Oh, there’s a hot sauce challenge in the house? Oh, he’ll do it. He’ll eat the hot pepper. He’s got it. Oh, you want to know who can run fast? You got this, right, babe?” So it’s like a running joke. But when I read the book, I just thought this would be such a fun project for Jared, because I get to see the funny side at home. We are always laughing at Jared. He makes jokes all the time at home, and he’s hilarious, and all of our friends get the receiving end of his dad jokes, but he’s never played a role like that.

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester in “Guarding Stars” (Credit: Netflix)

And I’m a Capricorn. I love to work all the time, to my detriment. And I’m constantly like, “What can we do? What’s fun? What’s happening? And where can we go from here?” And I just read it, and I just thought, “Gosh, this would be so fun for you to do and shine in this part.” So that’s kind of the the story in a nutshell.

I see the vision though. I see it now, because it was Gen sitting there going, “You know who would be really fun to watch get body slammed to the ground?”

GP: Yeah! (Laughs) I’m kind of tired of throwing you around.

JP: (Laughs) Yeah, yeah! Kismet.

I am curious though, Gen, also, because when you are making something like this, people get attached to their books. Readers really love the stories that they come to know. So when you’re making this film, what is the one thing for you, that it’s like “If we get nothing else right, I want to get this part right.”

GP: Oh man, that’s a really great question. I think no matter what, in books — our movie’s amazing. I love our movie. I think that, with books, what’s so hard is that no matter what, you can’t please everybody, because it’s in your imagination and it lives in your mind. Who the characters are, what they look like, all you have are the words to go off of in your imagination. And so then, when you bring it to a different medium like film, you really have to just go for it, and hold on to a couple of different things that are really important story-wise.

For us, we really consulted with Katherine Center, the author of “The Bodyguard.” It was really important to tap into her community, and the book world, because without them we wouldn’t be sitting here and being able to partner with Netflix. But I think at its core you know it’s about two amazing humans, Jack Stapleton and Hannah Brooks, who are at the top of their game, who have to flip the role reversal and essentially thaw, you know? And let their guards down. That ultimately was — the biggest goal is how can we go on that adventure and watch them let their guards down? Which is so vulnerable! And the humanity, and then to find all the crackle and sparkle and laughter in between.

Jared, one thing I want to ask you, because the thing with any kind of rom com, but especially with a Christmas movie, is you can fall into tropes, and you can fall into cliches so quick. And that’s part of what makes movies like this great. Sometimes you need the expectations, but there is that line that you need to toe of “Is it too cheesy? Does this still feel real, grounded, like actual people are living this?” I’m curious how you and Leighton found that balance as you were filming.

JP: Well for me — and I can’t speak for Leighton, but this is what it felt like from her, but for me, I’ll say — with everything I do, acting-wise, I try to treat it like it’s real. I’ve played Lucifer. I’ve played somebody who killed Lucifer. I’ve played a demon. I’ve killed demons. I’ve killed vampires. But I always try and pretend in my mind — I’m not method, but I try and treat it like the character is actually going through this.

And I know that so much of — whether it’s a rom-com, or a thrillerm or a horror movie or whatever — so much of the story that’s told is up to the director and the editors. I mean, you can watch on YouTube, there’s like “Gilmore Girls” as a horror movie, and they just recut it. You know what I mean? Or like “Supernatural” as a comedy. And so I know that, ultimately, that there are more talented people out there that do the editing and the sound production, and so I try to play the reality of it.

And sometimes you’re aware, like “This scene needs to be on the cute end.” But I try to stay Jack Stapleton, but just knowing that this is a feel-good moment, or this is a scary moment. But as long as I kind of try and keep anchored in “Jack is actually going through this,” like “This is Jack at his silliest. This is him at his most sincere. This is somewhere in between,” then I put my hands in the trust of post production.

I have to imagine it also helps having a co-star like Andie frickin’ MacDowell.

JP: Yeah, ridiculous.

“Guarding Stars” (Credit: Netflix)

She’s Andie MacDowell! I don’t even know if I have a question there. Just, that’s who she is!

JP: Yeah, I think she’s the only person who doesn’t know she’s Andie frickin’ MacDowell. I mean it! She’s the most normal — like some of the conversation topics in the green room on the cast chairs, I was like, “Whaaaaat?” She’s amazing. Best head of hair of anybody of all time, great sense of humor, so sweet.”And she’s like, “Well, you know, I think that lunch might have gave me diarrhea, but it’s okay.” She didn’t say that, but it kind of like caught me off guard. She didn’t say that. But she just talks about whatever.

GP: She’s real.

JP: Yeah, she’s soooooo real. Loves her family.

GP: And grounded.

JP: She’s just grounded. She doesn’t seem to realize that she’s Andie frickin’ MacDowell. Which is awesome. It was so fun to film with her.

I believe it. Gen, I want to ask you, and I will admit that I have not read this book yet. The song “Beautiful Dreamer.” Was that a you guys choice, or is that in the book?

GP: No, actually, that was a suggestion, I believe, by Gina Matthews.

JP: I believe so.

GP: It might have come also from our brilliant sound crew as well. But, you know what? I think it was actually a different song in the book, and I think, because of the rights and everything, we played around a lot with the music and really trying to figure out where to put in music.

Obviously we have Ava Max and having her songs, and Walker Hayes, and the challenge of writing and rewriting now for the movie. And so “Beautiful Dreamer” — and I think there was also, I should know this better, forgive me, but I feel like the rights to it were, yeah, it was very challenging.

JP: To Gen’s point. I think it became like a happy accident. Because, you know, when you’re writing a script — I’ve never written a script, but I’ve seen the process many times — something will be like a placeholder, and you don’t even really intend to use it. Like “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which would have cost $30 million to get the rights to, or something.

But you just put in like, “Okay, for this draft of the script, it’s, [insert popular Christmas song here] or [emotional song there], or [thriller song there,]” and then as you go through the process of like, “Okay what do we actually want there?” We landed on “Beautiful Dreamer,” which is amazing, and Roy Orbison is phenomenal. It’s like a happy accident.

I still have idea why I know it. It started playing, and she didn’t know it, and I was like, “Oh, it’s Beautiful Dreamer,” and then finally we got there, and I was like, “Why do I know this?”

JP: No way!

It’s a mystery in my head, but it’s in there somewhere. So thanks for unlocking that little memory.

JP: Yeah! Rad. Past life.

It’s insane. I will leave you with this. This is the first film you guys have produced together under your production banner. So what do you take from this? What is the thing that you learn, what is the thing that you’re left with after this experience?

GP: I would say teamwork makes a dream work, and best idea wins.

JP: Yeah, I would say, next time she’s the one getting thrown on the ground by Hannah.

GP: (Laughs)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)

We’re not encouraging violence! It’s into snow. It’s soft. It’s fine. Jared said it’s perfectly safe.

JP: He was laughing!

I fear that I’ve just started a fight in the marriage, though. I feel like this interview is going to end, and you guys are going to head home and be like, “So you want me to get thrown to the ground, huh?”

JP: She’s below camera trying to take her ring off.

GP: Yeah, like wait…

Yeah, maybe we don’t go forward as a production banner, actually!

JP: Yeah, takes a village. Yeah, to Gen’s point, teamwork makes the dream work. It takes a village. It’s amazing. I wish all people in front of the camera, even on set, could see how much goes in behind the camera before you even start filming. It’s phenomenal. And even after calling wrap on the last day of shooting, all the the plates that are spinning and everybody who is so talented doing so many things so many times…

GP: To make it all look effortless.

JP: Yeah, this is a 4-year overnight success, you know what I mean?

“Guarding Stars” is now streaming on Netflix.