The 7 Best Feel-Good Movies on Prime Video Right Now

The horrors persist, but so do you! Even so, that persistence can be exhausting, and you might need a comfort movie. We understand and support that.

Fortunately, feel-good films tend to span across genres. You can get romance, comedy, action, or any combination of those and more. So, we’ve tried to find a variety for you to choose from, so you don’t have to stress about scrolling tonight and deciding what you want.

Here are seven of the best feel-good films on Prime Video right now.