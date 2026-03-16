The 7 Best Feel-Good Movies on Prime Video Right Now

The horrors persist, but so do you! Even so, that persistence can be exhausting, and you might need a comfort movie. We understand and support that.
Fortunately, feel-good films tend to span across genres. You can get romance, comedy, action, or any combination of those and more. So, we’ve tried to find a variety for you to choose from, so you don’t have to stress about scrolling tonight and deciding what you want.
Here are seven of the best feel-good films on Prime Video right now.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
The best way to sum up “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is doofy fun. It’s definitely subjective to personal taste, but it’s the fun side of Guy Ritchie and boasts a cast you can’t help but love. Every single line Aubrey Plaza has in this is gold, and it ends with Jason Statham calling Cary Elwes a… well, we can’t say it here, but know that it works. So long as you don’t take this movie too seriously, you should have a good time.
50 First Dates
If you need a feel-good love story, I’d point you to “50 First Dates.” As a stray Maya Rudolph points out in this film — yes, she’s in this so briefly — Adam Sandler’s character makes it his mission to make Drew Barrymore’s Lucy fall in love every single day. It’s sweet, it’s funny, it’s got sea creatures — what more could you need?
Josie and the Pussycats
More in the mood for a send-up of capitalism that features absolute bangers? “Josie and the Pussycats” all the way. The subliminal messaging and commentary on it in this film is wholly unexpected, considering it’s an adaptation of a comic, but it works. This is another with an absolutely stacked cast, including Parker Posey, Alan Cumming, Rosario Dawson and more.
Hitch
“Hitch” is simply a reliable rom-com. Will Smith and Kevin James work well together, Eva Mendes reminds you just how good she is, and you get some good life quotes and advice along the way. It won’t get you crazy emotional, it’s just a sweet little ride that should give you some warm fuzzies.
G20
Granted, it’s odd to put a political action film on here. But it’s Viola Davis as the president, and that notion is fun to live in for an hour or two. It’s definitely a flawed film, but the actress has explicitly said she took this role to have fun and be the hero, and she clearly did both of those things, which makes it easier to handle those flaws.
Hook
In the years since its release, “Hook” has been dubbed a bit of a flop, even though, financially, that’s not totally true (it did make a profit). Even director Steven Spielberg admitted this isn’t among his favorites in his body of work. Nonetheless, it’s a sweet film if you’re in the mood for a fairytale-but-not-quite. Robin Williams gave it heart, and Dustin Hoffman gave it additional humor. It’ll make you feel good based on nostalgia alone.
The Vow
Admittedly, this is the most emotional movie of this list. But if you can get through that, you’ll also be reminded that it’s a cute story about falling in love with your person all over again. Maybe not daily, like our earlier recommendation of “50 First Dates,” but a more realistic version.