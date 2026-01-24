7 Feel-Good Movies on HBO Max to Lift Your Spirits Right Now

Need some more escapism onscreen? Maybe with a shot of serotonin included? We get that.
January is a tough month to get back into the swing of things, and deciding what to watch may just be one more decision you have to make tonight but don’t actually want to make, because decision fatigue is hitting hard. Unfortunately, we can’t make that final call for you, but we can help you narrow it down.
If you’re here, that means you’re specifically looking for something nice to watch on HBO Max. Below, you’ll find seven options that we think might do the trick.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
This movie came out nearly 25 years ago, and yet, every single time I see a bundt cake, I reenact the scene Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin are trying to figure out exactly what that is, before exclaiming, “Ohhh! It’s a CAKE!” This movie still holds up, both in terms of comedy and story, and you should walk away from it feeling at least a little better than when you started.
Wedding Crashers
Rachel McAdams just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so why not begin a rewatch of her work with “Wedding Crashers”? Granted, this is much more of an Owen Wilson-Vince Vaughn vehicle, but McAdams is excellent in it, as is Isla Fisher. And, in the end, you get to see Bradley Cooper’s unbearably misogynistic character get punched in the face. It’s all good fun.
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet is now an Oscar nominee, but “Marty Supreme” is a fairly stressful watch, and his character Marty Mauser is…well, not the best guy. But Chalamet turns in a great performance as Willy Wonka in “Wonka,” and that is decidedly more feel-good. Get yourself some chocolate, indulge in some wonderful musical numbers, and just have fun with this one.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
If you’re looking more for an entry in the “good for her!” genre of films, I’d steer you more toward “Birds of Prey.” This movie is truly a fun ride, and has a stacked cast to boot. Harley Quinn will always be one of Margot Robbie’s best characters, and here, Harley gets to really shine as her own woman. The movie is colorful and violent, and I will always vouch for it.
Singin’ in the Rain
Maybe you’re thinking of something a little more classic for your next watch, a little more old school. In that case, “Singin’ in the Rain” is a pretty solid feel-good option. Anchored by a simply incredible trio, they legitimately do not make movies like this anymore. Be warned, if the title didn’t give it away and you somehow aren’t familiar with this movie, it is indeed a musical!
Girls Trip
You’ll notice that the actresses in this movie get asked about a sequel to “Girls Trip” in almost every interview they do for any other project. That’s because it’s deserving of one and, fortunately, said sequel is happening, albeit very slowly. “Girls Trip” brought in $140 million worldwide on a $19 million budget, purely because of how delightfully funny it was, and the incredible chemistry between the actresses. Fair warning, it’s a bit raunchy at times, but it will certainly lift your mood.
“Central Intelligence”
If you’re a fan of the friendship between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, “Central Intelligence” is a good one to revisit. The duo plays high school acquaintances who reconnect years later, only for Hart’s character to realize that Robbie (Johnson) became a CIA agent — and possibly a bad one. It’s goofy, easy fun.