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Over the past two years, Universal’s “Wicked” films have provided theaters with the biggest lead-in to Thanksgiving weekend that they could possibly ask for with domestic openings of $112.5 million in 2024 and $150 million in 2025. Now they will turn to Lionsgate to do the same with “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the second prequel and sixth overall film in the studio’s biggest franchise.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” be damned.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ recently released book, “Sunrise on the Reaping” expands upon a past event that was referenced in her original trilogy of books: the origin story of fan favorite character Haymitch Abernathy, who won the deadly Hunger Games as a teenager and became the cynical, alcoholic mentor of series protagonist Katniss Everdeen when she follows in his footsteps 24 years later.

The first “Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which told the origins of Panem’s villainous President Snow, opened to $44.6 million in 2023 and grossed $363 million worldwide. While well below the global totals of the four mainline “Hunger Games” films in the 2010s, which peaked in 2013 with the $865 million of the second installment, “Catching Fire,” Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson saw enough juice left in the franchise to do another installment with Collins and series director Francis Lawrence.

And by switching the focus from the villain to one of the series’ most popular supporting characters, “Hunger Games” is getting as much excitement as it did in its heyday. Projections for “Sunrise on the Reaping” are starting at an $80 million domestic opening, and exhibition sources are optimistic for a $100 million-plus opening weekend that would exceed the unadjusted $102 million opening of the original series finale “Mockingjay — Part 2” in 2015, which is also the last time a Lionsgate release cleared $100 million domestically.

If it hits that top end, “Sunrise on the Reaping” would also pass the $97 million opening of “Michael.” While “Hunger Games” might not have the enduring global popularity to match the $1 billion-plus run of the King of Pop’s biopic, it would give Lionsgate a huge boost into Thanksgiving weekend, when “Hunger Games” is expected to stay as the No. 1 film.

Critics’ reviews have been generally positive with a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score at time of writing, but this will be purely driven by fans and 2010s nostalgia. Woody Harrelson made Haymitch into a breakout popular character among fans in the original “Hunger Games,” and that enduring love has driven “Sunrise on the Reaping” to the best presales in franchise history along with the reveal that Harrelson, along with fellow “Hunger Games” leads Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, would return for cameos as Haymitch tells the story of his Hunger Games victory to Katniss and Peeta as the film’s framing device.

And that core fanbase interest should also insulate “Hunger Games” from its biggest competitor, which isn’t even another film. Rockstar’s long anticipated video game “Grand Theft Auto VI” is expected to siphon away viewers from TV and streaming platforms this weekend, particularly with the game’s core audience of men under the age of 50.

But with a more female-skewing core fanbase, “Hunger Games” shouldn’t see a significant portion of its audience taken away by “GTA VI.” And even among those who like both titles, that doesn’t necessarily preclude those who will spend all weekend gaming from going out to see “Sunrise on the Reaping” in the weeks ahead. As one theater exec told TheWrap about that overlapping audience subset: “They will find the time to enjoy both.”