6 Marvel Stars Who Accidentally Spilled Major Spoilers Publicly

For some actors, keeping secrets about their projects can be pretty hard. It can be especially hard when those secrets are as closely guarded as Marvel’s tend to be — and sometimes, those actors fail.
Sometimes, it’s a matter of forgetting what’s been revealed already, and what hasn’t. Sometimes, the actors simply don’t know that what they’re saying was specifically being considered a spoiler. And sometimes, they really just don’t care very much. No matter what the cause is, it’s always pretty amusing for fans.
Many like to point to Tom Holland as Marvel’s worst perpetrator of spoiler leaks, and he’s even made fun of himself for doing so multiple times over the years. But he’s certainly not the only MCU actor who’s let something slip.
In fact, you can see a round-up of some of the biggest slips below.
Tom Holland
Just because Holland isn’t the only perpetrator of this, it doesn’t mean he can be left off this list entirely. As his corner of the MCU was just getting started — though they were technically Sony films, as that studio still owns the rights to him — Holland spoiled how many “Spider-Man” films there would be in an interview.
In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War,” he also unintentionally revealed that Spider-Man would be headed to space. During one screening, he even unintentionally spoiled his character’s blip.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo isn’t quite as bad as Tom Holland when it comes to leaking Marvel spoilers, but he’s definitely had his share of doing so. In one interview, he spoiled the entire ending of “Avengers: Infinity War,” and joked that Don Cheadle refused to do press with him again as a result. In a later interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo even poked fun at himself, pretending to outright reveal “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers.
Patti LuPone
During a 2023 visit to “The View,” Patti LuPone not only revealed who she was playing in “Agatha All Along” — which was being kept under wraps up to that point — but also gave some previously unknown details about Joe Locke’s character. During the show’s press run, series stars Kathryn Hahn and Locke even joked that LuPone was the most likely to leak a spoiler, because it had already happened “more than once.”
Jamie Foxx
When “Spider-Man: No Way Home” came out, fans were thrilled to see the return of characters from all three Spider-Man franchises, including Jamie Foxx’s Electro. But, when news of his return first broke, Foxx himself accidentally spoiled the film’s biggest surprise. In a post to Instagram, he posted a piece of art depicting all three on-screen Spider-Men fighting together.
Foxx also admitted that he nearly went live when he was on set with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, before “somebody just dove on me like I was a fire.”
Mike Colter
Mike Colter seemingly became the latest unintentional spoiler on April 13, when he posted a photo dump on Instagram of his recent goings-on. After photos surfaced on Getty Images apparently revealing his return as Luke Cage in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3, Colter posted his own BTS photos. Among them was a photo of Colter alongside Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll — with Cox wearing a jumpsuit.
The photo was quickly taken down, but fans swarmed in the comments, noting that it appears Matt Murdock (Cox) ends up in prison sometime in the near-ish future, which has not happened on the show thus far.
Elizabeth Olsen
Technically, Elizabeth Olsen didn’t release spoilers of her own accord. Her slip was actually scripted, and came a full year before “Infinity War” came out. During her “Ingrid Goes West” press run, Olsen participated in a sketch with her co-star (and future Marvel colleague, ironically enough) Aubrey Plaza, and podcast host Josh Horowitz.
In it, Olsen acts out “Avengers: Infinity War” for the duo, and when they worry she spoiled the ending, she quips “no, because everybody dies.” Which … is in fact what happened. Horowitz has since noted that he personally wrote that line for Olsen, but they both agreed that she would’ve known about the plot point at the time of filming it.