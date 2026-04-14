6 Marvel Stars Who Accidentally Spilled Major Spoilers Publicly

For some actors, keeping secrets about their projects can be pretty hard. It can be especially hard when those secrets are as closely guarded as Marvel’s tend to be — and sometimes, those actors fail.

Sometimes, it’s a matter of forgetting what’s been revealed already, and what hasn’t. Sometimes, the actors simply don’t know that what they’re saying was specifically being considered a spoiler. And sometimes, they really just don’t care very much. No matter what the cause is, it’s always pretty amusing for fans.

Many like to point to Tom Holland as Marvel’s worst perpetrator of spoiler leaks, and he’s even made fun of himself for doing so multiple times over the years. But he’s certainly not the only MCU actor who’s let something slip.

In fact, you can see a round-up of some of the biggest slips below.