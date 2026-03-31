‘Masters of the Universe’ Trailer Sends Nicholas Galitzine to Eternia as He-Man

By the power of Grayskull, the first trailer for “Masters of the Universe” has finally arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios dropped a teaser on Tuesday, welcoming Nicholas Galitzine into the iconic role of Prince Adam/He-Man.

“After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto),” per the logline. “To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”

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Directed by Travis Knight off a script from Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, the live-action adaptation of the toy line franchise also stars Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley and Kristen Wiig.

Producers for the film include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch and DeVon Franklin. Executive Producers are Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman and David Bloomfield.

Mattel introduced the world to the action figures in 1982, followed by the first animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” a year later. The show then ended after two seasons and 130 episodes, followed by the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” in 1985, which itself led to “She-Ra: Princess of Power.” “The New Adventures of He-Man” was rebooted again in 1990, 2002, 2018 and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix in 2018.

Not yet rated, “Masters of the Universe” finds itself in theaters on June 5.