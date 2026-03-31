Apple TV’s First ‘Cape Fear’ Teaser Sees Javier Bardem’s Max Cady Haunt Amy Adams

The first teaser for Apple TV’s remake of “Cape Fear” sees Javier Bardem’s Max Cady haunt Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, all is well for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) until Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer put behind bars, is let out of prison.

“You ever look around and wonder: do we deserve all this?” Adams asks in the first teaser as she and Wilson enjoy an afternoon pool party at their lavish residence.

Newspapers flash with headlines that read “Cady Gets Life Sentence” in the trailer, depicting an image of Bardem in a courthouse sprawled across the covers.

One night Cady shows up at the couple’s home.

“I had a good life once, too,” Cady said.

Later in the trailer the couple finds bloody footsteps in their home. A quickly edited series of events shows how events escalate throughout the series. Blood spurts out, flames arise, Wilson is seen in a chokehold as a creepy chorus of “you deserve this” looms over the couple.

“What is your worst fear?” Cady asks. “You deserve this.”

“Is there any way Max could know what we did?” Anna later suspiciously asks.

The 10-episode series is billed as an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century, according to Apple TV. The thriller series was created and adapted for television by Nick Antosca.

“Cape Fear” is based on the novel “The Executioners,” written by John D. MacDonald. The book inspired Gregory Peck’s 1962 film adaptation, “Cape Fear,” as well as Scorsese’s 1991 remake of the same name. In Scorsese’s film, Jessica Lange starred in the role that will be filled by Adams, and Bardem takes the role played by Robert De Niro.

Both Scorsese and Spielberg serve as executive producers on the new Apple TV series. The limited series is showrun and executive produced by Antosca, with Bardem and Adams starring and executive producing. “Cape Fear” is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP.

The first two episodes of “Cape Fear” will premiere on Apple TV June 5.