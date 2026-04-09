‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie Is a Go With ‘Final Destination’ Directors as Part of Massive Sony Deal for Filmmakers

Solid Snake is finally coming to the big screen.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking duo behind last year’s surprise hit “Final Destination Bloodlines,” have signed a first-look producing deal with Sony Pictures. And part of that deal involves the pair directing a big screen version of the video game “Metal Gear Solid.”

The deal covers all of Sony’s film labels and solidifies the duo’s partnership with the studio. Among the other projects are an animated “Venom” movie from Sony Pictures Animation. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing “Metal Gear.”

Additionally, there is Lipovsky and Stein’s previously announced role as directors and producers on the original sci-fi film “The Earthling” for Columbia Pictures, which they are producing alongside Eric Heisserer and Scott Glassgold. Details about the duo’s other films in development at Sony, “which are said to be high-profile projects across a range of genres, remain under wraps for now,” according to the Thursday press release.

Lipovsky and Stein’s new company, Wonderlab, will develop films for the duo to direct as well as original projects that they will produce for other directors. The focus is creating “wildly fun, commercial, character-driven, genre-bending films,” per the press release. They are currently meeting potential executives to help lead the company.

“Zach and Adam are thrilling storytellers, masters of visuals and suspense, and two of the most impressive director/producers working today. With projects across all the company’s film labels, we are so happy to create a home for them, and proud to have them as part of the Sony family,” Sanford Panitch, Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group President, said in a statement.

Lipovsky and Stein added: “We are honored to be partnering with the incredible executive team at Sony. While working with several Sony teams in the last year, we’ve been blown away by the level of creativity, thoughtfulness, and passion we felt in every conversation. We share the vision that Tom, Sanford, Peter, Louie, Kristine and Damien, Ashley and the whole Sony team have for creating theatrical event films that entertain the world.”

As far as “Metal Gear Solid” goes, the directors teased, “As long-term fans of the game, we are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life.”

Lipovsky and Stein first met 17 years ago as competitors on Steven Spielberg’s filmmaking reality show “On the Lot,” “resulting in a lasting friendship and a successful directing partnership.” In 2018, Lipovsky and Stein wrote, directed and produced the indie sci-fi film “Freaks,” which was one of the year’s biggest sales at the Toronto International Film Festival. They are currently in post-production on a “Freaks” sequel.

They are repped by Verve, Ground Control and lawyer Jamie Feldman.