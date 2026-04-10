Millie Bobby Brown Olympics Film ‘Perfect’ Shelved at Netflix

Things aren’t so perfect for Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Netflix movie.

The “Stranger Things” star was set to lead “Perfect,” an Olympics film in which she would play 1996 “Magnificent Seven” USA gymnastics team Kerri Strug. Brown reportedly left the project over creative differences with the film’s producers, causing the streamer to no longer move ahead with the movie.

Gia Coppola was set to direct the sports drama, written by Ronnie Sandahl (who has experience in the genre after writing films like “Tigers” and “Borg vs. McEnroe”).

Netflix declined to comment on the situation. Brown’s team did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It was first reported in September 2025 that Brown was circling the project, which she would both star in and produce. The film was to be set at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Perfect” would mark the next in a long line of Netflix projects for Brown, made famous by her turn as the superpowered test subject Eleven on “Stranger Things,” which started when she was only 12 years old. The show concluded on New Year’s Eve 2025 with the fate of her care left intentionally ambiguous.

Brown has since had a lengthy career on Netflix, acting in such big-budget projects as “Damsel” and “The Electric State.” The actress also leads the “Enola Holmes” franchise for the streamer, in which she plays the younger sister of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (portrayed in those films by Henry Cavill).

A third film in the popular Netflix franchise “Enola Holmes” is on the way, as is a rom com titled “Just Picture It” in which Brown will star alongside Gabriel LaBelle (“The Fabelmans,” “Saturday Night”).

Lead producers on “Perfect” were set to be Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Magna Studios. 30WEST was lined up to executive produce.

Deadline first reported this news.