Dan Levy Unpacks That ‘Big Mistakes’ Finale, Reveals Hopes for 5-Season Arc

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Big Mistakes” Season 1, Episode 8.

Dan Levy’s “Big Mistakes” leaves off with a curve ball for Taylor Ortega’s Morgan as she learns she might not know the family she’s marrying into as well as she thought.

The Season 1 finale of “Big Mistakes” sees Morgan’s almost mother-in-law, Annette (Elizabeth Perkins) drop a bombshell on Morgan as she reveals she is behind the crime syndicate that’s been making her and Nicky’s life a living hell since she swiped that $75,000 necklace. It all comes full circle as Annette puts the necklace on Morgan before threatening to kill her should she compromise the safety of her son again.

The reveal, which was concocted by co-creators Levy and Rachel Sennott, “rocket-booster[s]” the show into “a whole new world,” with Levy noting, “we were dealing with a Russian criminal organization [and] now we’re getting into Italian Mob stuff. I think it’ll be a fresh new season come Season 2, if and when we get that I’m just so excited to play with,” Levy said.

Levy applauded Perkins for being a “gorgeous villain,” joking that “she scared [him] to death when she was shooting it.”

“I remember being behind the monitor during that whole last scene … all of us were crowding around like mouths agape, watching this turn, and she played it so beautifully … because Elizabeth is like the greatest, loveliest, sweetest, kindest,” Levy said. “In that moment … I was aware that not just … the character of Morgan, but also the actress Taylor, was like, ‘What the f–k is going on here?’ Genuine terror. And also she’s such a great foil for Linda that I can’t wait to just see more of those two as we continue to tell the story.”

With “Big Mistakes” marking his big return to TV after “Schitt’s Creek,” Levy envisions the crime comedy running for several seasons, revealing his hopes for a five-season arc and that he already has the final image in his head.

“I know exactly where it’s going, and so I really hope people watch it so that we can keep telling these stories, because there’s a lot more to come,” Levy said.

“Big Mistakes” is now streaming on Netflix.