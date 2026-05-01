Missing ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’ Oscar Statuette Found in Germany After TSA Confiscation 

Pavel Talankin’s missing Oscar statuette for “Mr Nobody Against Putin” has been found, a day after the Russian documentarian said his award was confiscated by TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport for being a potential weapon.

“The Oscar statue has now been located and is safely in our care in Frankfurt,” Lufthansa told the BBC on Friday. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and have apologised to the owner. The careful and secure handling of our guests’ belongings is of the utmost importance to us.”

The airline further noted “an internal review of the circumstances is ongoing” and that the prize will be returned to Talankin “as quickly as possible.”

“Yesterday he arrived at JFK ready to fly home to Europe, carrying the Oscar as a carry-on. I snapped the first picture here of him on his way out,” Talankin’s co-director David Borenstein shared on Instagram on Thursday. “At the airport, a TSA agent stopped him and said the Oscar could be used as a weapon. She wouldn’t let him carry it on board. Our EP Robin [Hessman] got on the phone and tried to reason with her. It didn’t work.”

“I’ve looked and I can’t find a single other case of someone being forced to check an Oscar. Would Pavel have been treated the same way if he were a famous actor? Or a fluent English speaker?” he further asked.

The pair won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars in March alongside Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková.