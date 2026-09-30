Neon to Produce SCP Foundation Horror Anthology Movie

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Fans of SCP Foundation have even more to look forward to.

Neon announced Wednesday that the studio will develop and produce a new feature based on the open-source online horror project. Releasing in 2027, the anthology film will focus on “emerging filmmakers,” according to Neon.

SCP Foundation, created in 2008, is a “Backrooms”-esque online horror project that sees various Internet users contribute to a shared, community-built universe of lore. Much of this content lives on the forum SCP Wiki, revolving around a secret organization that investigates and contains supernatural and magical anomalies.

“Over its nearly two decades of existence and with thousands of contributors, the site has built an engaged, global fanbase and has inspired short films, web series and games,” a statement from Neon reads.

This isn’t the only film to adapt the online horror forum in 2027 — in fact, it’s not even the only one announced this month. A24 has plans to adopt the lore of the SCP Foundation universe into a new film in the “V/H/S” anthology franchise, titled “V/H/S: SCP.” When that film, from A24, Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Studios, was announced on Sept. 11, it was set to be the first film adapting the online horror/sci-fi property.

The official SCP Foundation Wiki, home to much of the lore of the open-source writing project, released a statement after A24’s announcement to stipulate that the studio doesn’t have exclusive rights, nor has it been in contact with the forum’s admins.

“The staff and authors of the SCP Foundation Wiki (the real-life writing project behind the SCP Foundation universe and its official home) were not consulted or contacted regarding this film. We have been attempting to contact the filmmakers but haven’t yet been successful,” that statement read. “To be clear: we have not had any communication with the filmmakers, producers, or distributors for this project, despite our best efforts, and to the best of our knowledge they have not made any efforts to contact us. Furthermore, A24 does not and cannot have any exclusive rights to anything related to the SCP Foundation, including any films that Spooky Pictures or anyone else may choose to create.”

Neon, on the other hand, shared that the company has been in contact with the SCP Foundation team to “ensure the film’s distribution does not deviate from their mission and licensing guidelines,” further noting: “Neon is committed to releasing the film and related materials under the Creative Commons license CC BY-SA.”

This marks the latest development of online horror and creepypasta in the wake of A24’s massive success with Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms.” Among other online horror projects being developed into films, Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield are set to adapt “Siren Head” for Warner Bros.