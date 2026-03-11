NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Sets Inaugural Art House Cinema Week Lineup

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to champion the film industry through his Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, this time with the inaugural Art House Cinema Week event, running March 20-26.

Working alongside Art House New York, the weeklong experience will offer affordable screenings, exciting perks — including discounted memberships and concessions — and custom programming at nearly 30 independent local movie theaters. Plus, MOME is providing 5,000 free tickets to eligible New Yorkers such as teachers, CUNY students, active-duty military personnel, veterans, New York City families registered with Cool Culture, people with disabilities and SNAP/EBT cardholders.

“MOME, in partnership with Art House NY, is proud to help kick off NYC’s inaugural Cinema Week by funding 5,000 free tickets, so more New Yorkers can experience the magic of cinema while supporting their local theaters,” MOME commissioner Rafael Espinal said in a Wednesday statement. “This initiative reflects our vision for an inclusive creative economy that supports the people who make art, the people who experience it, and the venues that bring it to life. At a time when many New Yorkers and independent theaters are feeling the squeeze of the affordability crisis, we’re stepping in with a simple way to open doors and strengthen our creative ecosystem. I hope to see you at the movies!”

“Cinema Week is a chance to celebrate the local, curated and community-oriented cinemas across our city that help New York feel like New York. We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences and together making Cinema Week a reminder of why these spaces matter as a cultural cornerstone of New York City,” AHNY co-founder Allason Leitz added. “Our cinemas’ unwavering commitment to gathering people in real life, around complex stories and collective discussion, is an essential element to the future of our city, democracy, and daily lives.”

“As part of our work to ensure that all New Yorkers can enjoy the arts, I’m proud that MOME is partnering with Art House NY to provide thousands of free tickets to New Yorkers,” Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su echoed. “These tickets will make it easier for working New Yorkers to enjoy these incredible films, and they will provide a boost for our local theaters and small businesses supporting the festival. Access to arts, culture, and entertainment should be a right for every New Yorker, not a luxury for the few.”

Participating venues include the Museum of Modern Art, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, Anthology Film Archives, Film at Lincoln Center, Film Forum, IFC Center, Paris Theater and many more, with programming like “Miroirs No. 3,” “There Will Be Blood,” “Jackass Number Two,” “Melancholia,” “Palestine ’36,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and even a career retrospective for Catherine O’Hara.

Check out the full 2026 Art House Cinema Week lineup, here.