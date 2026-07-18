‘The Odyssey’ Stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway Reveal Christopher Nolan’s ‘Commandments’ on Set

“The Odyssey” stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway revealed director Christopher Nolan‘s on-set “commandments.”

During an interview on the YouTube talk show “Royal Court,” the actors dished on the director’s quirky rules on the set of the star-studded film, which hit theaters on July 17.

“What are some of the commandments of a Nolan set?” host Brittany Broski asked the pair. “Are there any rules everyone abides by?”

“Thou shalt work hard,” Damon, 55, offered, to which Hathaway, 43, quipped, “Thou shalt not wear Uggs.”

“Oh yeah, that’s a good one,” Damon agreed. “He hates Uggs. I think they just symbolize leisure in a way that he’s not comfortable with.”

He added, “Thou shalt not sit down. There are no chairs on set.”

To that, Hathaway shared, “Thou wilt be fed. However, lunch shall not linger.”

Damon then offered, “Thou shalt not watch playback. Because there shall be none.”

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Additionally, Hathaway said, “Thou shalt feel tremendous gratitude…that thy are there… thou are there?” explaining in an aside, “That’s not a commandment, it’s just something that happens.”

In “The Odyssey,” Damon plays the titular character, Odysseus, while Hathaway plays his wife, Penelope. The ensemble cast also stars Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son, Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, and John Leguizamo as Eumaeus. It also features Elliot Page, Travis Scott, Jamie Harris, Corey Hawkins, Jarreth J. Merz, Niko Nicotera, Rafi Gavron, Elyes Gabel, Himesh Patel and Benny Safdie.

“After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca,” the movie’s logline reads, “meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens and Calypso along the way.”

“The Odyssey” has already marked Nolan’s best non-“Dark Night” opening, with a $51 million opening day and the potential of at least $120 million domestic and $250 million worldwide.