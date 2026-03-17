Keanu Reeves Gets Fully Canceled in First Trailer for Jonah Hill’s ‘Outcome’

Are you ready for a different “Outcome?”

The first trailer for Jonah Hill’s new film “Outcome,” starring Keanu Reeves as a deeply problematic movie star, has just arrived ahead of its debut on Apple TV on April 10. Watch it below.

According to the official synopsis, “Outcome” is a comedy that “centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer.” Hill, serving as the director and co-writer, “brings a unique lens to Reef’s wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future.”

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Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Martin Scorsese, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood, Jr., Welker White, Kaia Gerber and Ivy Wolk also star.

This is Hill’s third film as a director and second narrative feature. In 2018 he directed the coming-of-age drama “Mid90s” for A24 and in 2022 he helmed “Stutz,” a documentary about his therapist Phil Stutz, for Netflix. Both were well received critically.

Hill actually has another movie coming out in 2026, “Cut Off,” which he co-wrote with Ezra Woods and will star in alongside Kristen Wiig, Bette Midler, Nathan Lane, and Camila Cabello. The film follows two wealthy siblings who are cut off from their parents’ seemingly endless financial support. Warner Bros. will release “Cut Off” theatrically on July 17.

The singular look of “Outcome” comes courtesy of Belgian cinematographer Benoît Debie, known for his collaborations with Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé — including “Irréversible,” “Enter the Void,” “Love,” “Climax,” and “Vortex.” Debie has also shot several films for Wim Wenders and Harmony Korine, and his distinct visual style is immediately evident in the “Outcome” trailer.

“Outcome” hits Apple TV on April 10.