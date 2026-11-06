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Pamela Abdy Says She Has ‘No Idea’ What She’s Doing Next After Warner Exit – and It’s ‘Totally Thrilling’

“I literally, for the first time in my career, have no idea what I’m doing,” the former Warner Bros. film chief tells TheWrap

Pamela Abdy
Pamela Abdy, former Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group attends the 2026 Women In Film (WIF) Honors at The Beverly Hilton on November 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
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Pamela Abdy admitted she has “no idea” what’s next following her departure from Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, describing the uncertainty as “totally thrilling.”

The former Warner Bros. film chief, who exited her role alongside Mike De Luca last month amid the Skydance merger, addressed rumors of a possible move to Netflix, sharing that she hasn’t committed to anything at the moment.

“I have no idea what I’m doing,” Abdy told TheWrap on the red carpet for Thursday’s Women in Film (WIF) Honors, where she was set to received the inaugural Vanguard Award. “I literally, for the first time in my career, have no idea what I’m doing, which is totally thrilling, to be honest with you.”

On the opportunities that have arisen from this newfound freedom, Abdy shared that “it just creates space to decide what you want,” adding, “I know I love making movies. Whatever I do next, it’ll involve making movies.”

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Abdy also touched on the decline of female representation in the C-suite amid Hollywood’s corporate consolidation, noting it was an “important conversation to have.”

“It’s important to have representation in every organization because all it does is lead to diverse storytelling when there’s people in those positions,” she said, before referencing fellow female executives that’ve felt the industry’s growing pains. “Wherever everybody ends up, they’re going to do the same thing they do, which is tell great stories, make space for the next generation of storytellers, and that’s what our jobs are.”

Abdy’s comments came after WIF’s ReFrame report found that there were only 39 women, nonbinary or trans people in leading roles during the top 100 series of the 2025-26 season, down five from last year and the fewest in seven years. And UCLA study found that the percentage of women directors behind theatrical films decreased by 5% in 2025.

In addition to Abdy, the WIF Honors will also bestow Salma Hayek Pinault with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, Adria Arjona with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, Hannah Waddingham for the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for “Ted Lasso” and Beth de Araujo and Gemma Chan for the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for “Josephine.”

Loree Seitz contributed reporting for this story.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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