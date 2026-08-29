‘Practical Magic 2’ Star Maisie Williams Admits She Once Paid an Etsy Witch to Help With Her Career

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Maisie Williams knows a thing or two about witchcraft beyond her work in “Practical Magic 2,” admitting she once hired a digital mystic.

Specifically, at Wednesday’s European Premiere for “Practical Magic 2,” the “Game of Thrones” alum shared that she once hired an “Etsy witch” to assist in her career.

“I paid an Etsy witch to give me a role. To help me manifest a role in a movie,” she said to British Vogue during a red carpet interview. “And she told me some things that I had to say every night.”

Per Williams, she followed the online spellcaster’s instruction, as she said the words “every night.” However, the spell didn’t work, with Williams quipping, “It didn’t happen!”

While Williams may not be sold on the Etsy witch industry, the actress confessed that she does partake in superstitions.

“I don’t like to walk over the three consecutive drains,” she said, referring to the British superstition that it’s bad luck. “I don’t swear by it. I’ve done it. Listen, I’ve partaken. But it makes me feel uncomfortable every time, even if I sometimes end up walking into ongoing traffic. I just have to. I stick with that one.”

She added: “It makes me feel like everything is going to be fine. It makes me feel like I have control over the uncontrollable, which I don’t.”

Watch Williams’ red carpet interview below.

Williams stars opposite Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy “Practical Magic.” She steps into the role of Antonia Owens, one of Bullock’s onscreen daughters, taking over the part from the original film’s child star, Alexandra Artrip.

In an August Instagram post, Artrip shared that she “retired from acting after the film,” but voiced her support for her onscreen sister, Evan Rachel Wood, who did not return to “Practical Magic 2” to reprise her role of Kylie Owens.

“Practical Magic 2” opens exclusively in theaters on Sept. 11.