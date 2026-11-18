Ron Howard warned he isn’t quite ready to give the Grinch another shot at Christmas, sharing a Jim Carrey-led sequel won’t “go forward” without a “great” script.

While speaking with People, the director gave an update on the highly anticipated sequel to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” making it clear that the project would not move forward unless the script was in a solid place.

“I just have to caution everybody that Jim [Carrey] and I aren’t going to go forward unless we think we have a great script,” Howard, who directed the 2000 holiday classic for Universal Pictures, said. “And we don’t even have a script right now.”

He added: “We have really good writers and an idea that I’m excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I’m very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don’t wanna make any promises that it’s happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing — we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great.”

Howard expanded on his hesitation, noting in the interview that he and Carrey are “so proud of the original movie.”

“We feel so fortunate, because it takes a little bit of luck for a movie to come together and become an evergreen the way that film has,” he shared. “And the following, the fact that it’s become a tradition in a lot of households is something that means a great deal to all of us involved, Jim and I in particular.”

Howard’s update comes five months after it was reported that a “Grinch” sequel was in the works, with Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel writing the script.

In addition to Carrey, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starred Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, Molly Shannon and introduced Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.

Despite being panned by critics, “The Grinch” went on to gross $346 million at the global box office more than a quarter-century ago, ranking sixth among the highest grossing films in 2000.