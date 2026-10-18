The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar may be the Buffy that everyone thinks of when they think of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” but she wasn’t actually the first one. That honor falls to Kristy Swanson, who played the hunter in the 1992 film. Buffy is just a vapid high school cheerleader, who suddenly learns it’s her destiny to hunt and kill vampires. You can imagine how that news goes over with someone like her. Nonetheless, she is trained, and embraces her duty. The film is written by Joss Whedon, but quickly left the project, as he was unhappy with the direction the studio took it. As a result, he went on to create the Gellar-starring TV series. So, not only can you celebrate the spooky season with this movie, but you can compare it side by side with the show and see where things deviated from the plan, which is always interesting. Read Next

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Down With Love Meanwhile, if you’re looking for lighter fare this week, you can head to Peyton Reed’s 2003 film “Down With Love.” It stars Renée Zellweger as an aspiring author who’s very much a feminist. Her book encourages women to do away with love, enjoy casual sex, and break traditional gender roles (this is set in 1962, so it’s a pretty radical message for the time). Angered by the book, a chauvinistic journalist played by Ewan McGregor schemes to make her fall in love with him, to expose her as a hypocritical fraud. Eventually, the two actually do develop real feelings for each other, in a proper “opposites attract” kind of way. The movie is very fun, parodying the comedies of the era — particularly their reluctance to show sex scenes — in a clever fashion. Read Next

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