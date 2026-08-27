‘Toy Story 5’ Comes Home Next Month on Disney+

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Toy Story 5” is coming home next month, hitting Disney+ three months after it premiered in theaters.

Starting Sept. 23, new fans and longtime Pixar lovers alike will be able to see the billion-dollar-grossing sequel as part of the streamer’s “Toy Story” Collection. The four-movie franchise is notably the most-watched film series on Disney+ at over 2 billion hours streamed.

Additionally, Disney+, Spotify and Apple Music shared a new music video for the piano version of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” on Thursday, complete with scenes from the movie.

“The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5,’ and this time it’s Toy meets Tech,” per the logline. “Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?”

Directed by Andrew Stanton off a screenplay he wrote with Kenna Harris, the fifth “Toy Story” film starred Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Craig Robinson.

“Toy Story 5” comes home to Disney+ on Sept. 23.