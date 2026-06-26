A Full List of Upcoming DC Movies

What, exactly, is going on with DC? The answer is, a lot.

After an aborted attempt by Zack Snyder to create a unified universe of characters and subsequent successful one-offs like “Joker” and “The Batman,” Warner Bros. installed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Films, under which they will build out an interconnected DCU of films, TV shows and video games over the next eight to 10 years.

That universe officially got off and running with “Superman,” written and directed by James Gunn, a colorful and buoyant and unabashedly comic book-y adaptation introducing David Corenswet’s Kal-El to the world. The film’s opening weekend box office and assurances from WBD boss David Zaslav seem to indicate this DC reboot’s going to stick, at least for now. And there’s a lot in the pipeline.

As for those other DC movies that have already been released as part of the “Snyderverse,” Gunn and Safran said those will exist as part of something called “Elseworlds” — essentially not DCU canon, in a separate universe, but with the potential for those characters to cross over into the unified DCU in the future. Maybe. But probably not.

Other films like the upcoming sequel to “The Batman” will remain disconnected but continue on, living in their own little universes.

Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of upcoming DC movies, including current cast information, release dates and what we know about each project so far.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock in “Supergirl” (Warner Bros./DC Studios)

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham

The second DC movie to be released is “Supergirl,” after “House of the Dragon” actress Milly Alcock made a cameo at the end of “Superman.” Alcock’s Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, and as revealed in Gunn’s film, she loves to party off-planet. Oh, and Krypto is her dog. “Supergirl” is heavily inspired by the Tom King comic book “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” and finds Alcock’s character on a quest to save Krypto before time runs out. Matthias Schoenaerts plays Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Craig Gillespie — the filmmaker behind “I, Tonya,” “Cruella” and “Lars and the Real Girl” — directs.

Clayface

Tom Rhys Harries play Clayface for DC (Getty Images/DC Comics)

Release Date: Oct. 23, 2026

Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Max Minghella, Naomi Ackie

James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t originally intend to make Clayface part of their initial DC Universe offerings, but Mike Flanagan — the filmmaker behind Netflix’s “Haunting of” series and “Doctor Sleep” — turned in a completed script for a “Clayface” movie that was too good to ignore. James Watkins (“Speak No Evil”) directed this lower-budget, horror-tinged DC film about the original Clayface, a B-movie actor who becomes entirely made of clay.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in “Man of Tomorrow” (DC Studios/Warner Bros.)

Man of Tomorrow

Release Date: July 9, 2027

Cast: David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Lars Eidinger, Adria Arjona, Matthew Lillard, Andre Royo, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skylar Gisondo

James Gunn’s “Superman” sequel is “Man of Tomorrow,” which will find Superman and Lex Luthor (in his armor suit) teaming up to fight Brainiac. Gunn wrote and is directing the film, which started production in April 2026.

The Batman – Part II

Warner Bros.

Release Date: Oct. 1, 2027

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Shortly after “The Batman” successfully rebooted the Batman franchise, Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves would return to write and direct a sequel with Robert Pattinson once again starring. That was… several years ago, but all’s well that ends well and “The Batman: Part II” started production at long last in June 2026. Sebastian Stan is rumored to be playing Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, while Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be playing his wife Gilda.

Other changes this time around: Zoe Kravitz is not in this sequel, Erik Messerschmidt (“Mindhunter,” “Mank”) is the cinematographer after Greig Fraser was busy with the Beatles movies and the film takes place, at least partially, during winter in Gotham City.

Bane/Deathstroke Movie

Bane and Deathstroke (DC Comics)

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

A Bane/Deathstroke movie got added to the docket in 2024, combining two of DC Comics’ most brutal characters in one movie. “Captain America: Brave New World” writer Matthew Orton is writing the script, but so far there are no further attachments or developments. The previous DC regime attempted to get the Deathstroke character off the ground via Joe Manganiello, but it didn’t amount to anything more than a post-credits cameo.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

While Robert Pattinson’s Batman will continue on in “Elseworlds,” the DCU will get its own Batman in “The Brave and the Bold.” Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, the film will introduce the DCU’s Bat-family.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch assassin murderer,” Gunn said of the film in 2023. Batman didn’t know Damian existed for the first 8-10 years of his life, and Gunn describes this as “a very strange father/son story” about the duo. Andy Muschietti, who directed “The Flash” and the “It” movies, has been attached to direct, but there’s been little movement on the film in the years since it was announced.

Swamp Thing

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

“Logan” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” filmmaker James Mangold is developing a “Swamp Thing” movie, which will be part of the DCU. The film investigates “the dark origins” of Swamp Thing, but there haven’t been any updates in several years.