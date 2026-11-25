Mister Miyagi. Yoda. Morpheus. Hannibal Lecter (kinda). The history of cinema is riddled with unforgettable mentors. Today, the new film “Way of the Warrior Kid” adds another name to that roster. I don’t remember what his name was, but I’m sure it’s on the list somewhere. Presumably towards the bottom. Maybe scrawled in crayon.

“Way of the Warrior Kid” is an Apple TV original movie, directed by McG, about a little kid who gets bullied by a much bigger kid. So, he asks his Navy SEAL uncle to toughen him up over summer break. It’s the kind of movie you expect to have at least one training montage, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Except “Way of the Warrior Kid” doesn’t have a training montage. The whole movie is the montage. It’s about people getting incrementally better at living, not so much about their actual lives.

Marc, played by Jude Hill (“Belfast”), is a scrawny kid who can’t do a single pull-up. The movie would have you believe that’s why he’s relentlessly bullied, but it’s a thin justification even by bullying standards. If Marc is the biggest outsider in his school then that’s a really boring school, filled with really boring kids. There’s nothing interesting about Marc. He likes video games, and “Way of the Warrior Kid” wants you to think that’s weird instead of the baseline standard for most young people. And for that matter, most adults.

Marc’s uncle Jake (Chris Pratt) — I looked the name up, because somebody had to — is on medical leave, recovering from nerve damage after a hostage rescue mission gone wrong. Jake is desperate to get back into the field because he thinks he’s the only person in the U.S. military who could possibly rescue a bunch of kidnapped children. Surprisingly, the U.S. military agrees with him, and they let those kids stay kidnapped until Jake is cleared for active service. Jake’s doctor says the only thing he can do is be patient. I hope someone sent a similar note to all those endangered kids.

Jake moves in with his sister Sarah (Linda Cardellini) and decides to kill time by putting Marc through a makeshift junior boot camp. By the end of summer, Jake says Marc will do 13 pull-ups and jump off a bridge. Not just any bridge, but a ridiculously tall bridge. Sure, he’ll jump into a lake, but it’s worth mentioning that at the beginning of the movie Marc can’t even swim, let alone dive. If he belly flops he’ll burst open like a human water balloon.

Kids need mentors, or so I’m told. I never had one, and I’d say “look how I turned out” but I’m a film critic now, so don’t look too hard. Marc doesn’t have a dad — and, apparently, moms can’t be role models to young boys, which seems pretty sexist — so Jake steps up and does what a dad would do. He wakes Marc early every day, during summer vacation, to do hard physical labor. Jake even sits through a dress-up montage right before Marc’s very first date, which is standard coming-of-age procedure.

McG knows “Way of the Warrior Kid” is supposed to be inspiring, heartwarming and shamelessly pro-military, but everything else is up in the air. Jake has a couple fantasy sequences where he’s a cool rock star everybody loves, but only a couple, so those scenes don’t establish that he’s a daydreamer, or even that he’s creative. They establish that this film isn’t confident about its own identity. When “Way of the Warrior Kid” finally puts Marc’s skills to the test, it’s in a laughably overblown natural disaster-slash-bus accident that plays like “Jim Henson’s Michael Bay Babies.”

“Way of the Warrior Kid” works best when it’s grounded. Marc’s bully, Kenny (Levi McConaughey), is a massive a-hole. He throws a baseball bat into the spokes of Marc’s bike, which is really dangerous and could have got Marc killed. It looks for all the world like McG’s film, based on a novel by Jocko Willink, is destined to end with Marc standing up to Kenny and fighting him, but to everyone’s credit it goes in another direction and argues instead for kindness and empathy.

That’s genuine, and that’s admirable, but it forces the film to look elsewhere for its grand finale. And, again, the ending they chose is so absurd it plays like an extended death bed dream sequence. It’s hard to take “Way of the Warrior Kid” seriously for any serious length of time. It doesn’t help that nobody thought to give Marc any interests or a personality outside of “he plays video games,” or that Chris Pratt sleepwalks through a lot of this thing. He’s trying to be an inspirational figure with a tortured past, but the best he can muster is “Chris Pratt with a scowl on his face.”

Then, of course, there’s Linda Cardellini, who once again plays the mother in a film that only cares about the men she’s mothering. Jennifer Garner got elected America’s Mom about 20 years ago and there are no official term limits, but Cardellini is campaigning hard, so don’t count her out. She adds a spark of vitality to every underwritten scene she’s given, which is almost all of them, and for that she deserves credit.

“Way of the Warrior Kid” is deeply flawed. But it’s not unpleasant and it’s not teaching bad lessons. It’s rah-rah about the U.S. military, but it mostly focuses on the idea that discipline, hard work, physical fitness and personal confidence are positive qualities and well worth the effort it takes to acquire them. But there’s more to a movie than its messaging, and that’s where “Way of the Warrior Kid” loses its way. It’s a sloppy story with unremarkable characters and mostly generic performances, so even though it’s a film about role models, this well-intentioned pap isn’t worth emulating.

“Way of the Warrior Kid” is now streaming on Apple TV.