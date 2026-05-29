Bret Michaels Also Bows Out of Freedom 250 Festival, Citing Safety Concerns

Bret Michaels has become the latest act to drop out of America’s Freedom 250 Festival next month, citing safety concerns over “unfounded and unforgivable” threats, as opposed to anything political.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable,” the rock star wrote on Instagram late Thursday night. “Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance.”

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about staying true to what I’ve always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. That’s one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I’ve always respected,” Michaels continued. “But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously.”

The “Celebrity Apprentice” winner joins Martina McBride, Morris Day, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores and Young MC in departing the Great American State Fair ahead of its June 25 kick-off after being announced earlier this week.

“When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life. As the son of a veteran, that is something I have always been honored to support,” the Poison frontman added in his message.

“I believe in our country, in the freedoms we’re afforded, and in the idea that for over 250 years we have gone through both highs and lows together and remained resilient. Music is a universal language that unites us, not divides us,” Michaels further noted. “Just like it did when I entertained a record-breaking crowd of over 100,000 at the St. Louis Arch for an Independence Day celebration with people from across the country who came together to honor our freedoms through music. The focus was on the music, the fans and celebrating together.”

“I also want my amazing fans in Washington, D.C., to know that I love you all, and I fully intend to come back and perform in our nation’s capital under circumstances where the focus can remain on what it should be — the music and the fans,” he concluded. “In the meantime, we’ll keep the Live & Amplified Tour rocking, and I look froward to seeing all of you out on the road soon.”

C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida are still listed on the Freedom 250 lineup, with additional names expected to be announced. UFC Freedom 250 is still slated to take place June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.