Imagine Dragons Is Latest Act to Exit Beleaguered Wasserman | Exclusive

The Wasserman blows keep coming. Mega-popular rock band Imagine Dragons has left the agency for North American representation, two individuals with knowledge told TheWrap. The group behind hit songs like “Radioactive” and “Believer” was in the process of leaving Wasserman before Epstein emails revealed correspondence between CEO Casey Wasserman and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, the individuals said.

But the exit of Imagine Dragons, which has sold more than 74 million albums worldwide and plays hugely successful stadium tours across the globe, is a massive blow to the agency. Their 2025 tour grossed $241.6 million alone, making it the seventh highest-grossing tour of the year. The departure comes after Wasserman saw the exit of Grammy winner Chappell Roan over the CEO’s flirty emails to Maxwell, who was followed by soccer star Abby Wambach and several others who’ve left over the last several days.

Imagine Dragons’ longtime agent Corrie Martin announced at the end of January she would retire. Since then, Wasserman has been scrambling to keep the client, which generates significant revenues for the agency. Martin handled the band for North American business, while a different agent handled worldwide business. It is unclear if the band has also left Wasserman for worldwide.

TheWrap broke the news last week that Wasserman faced a revolt from his music agents who threatened to leave the agency unless the founder sold them the company. They pressured him as their own clients threatened to quit the agency, and Wasserman reluctantly agreed to sell the agency on Friday.

“I believe that I have become a distraction,” Wasserman wrote at the time. “That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway. During this time, Mike Watts will assume day-to-day control of the business while I devote my full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic Games in 2028 that is worthy of this outstanding city.”

About that. Wasserman is now facing mounting pressure to exit his perch atop the Olympic planning committee for LA28, including from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass who said it’s her opinion that he should step down. “I cannot fire him, but I have an opinion. And my opinion is that he should step down,” she said. “That’s not the opinion of the board.”

TheWrap exclusively reported on Sunday that Providence Equity Partners, the private equity firm that owns more than 60 percent of the sports and music agency, urged Wasserman to sell his 40% stake last week. With Roan gone and, according to our reporting, the knowledge that the lucrative Imagine Dragons were leaving as well, Providence needed to stop the bleeding fast.

After Wasserman sells his stake, Providence will sell the agency, probably broken into pieces of sports, music and movie/television talent, which TheWrap is told will be renamed. President Mike Watts takes over immediately.