Lindsey Buckingham Attacker Charged With 7 Counts Including Stalking, Threats and Assaults Over 5 Years

Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed a felony complaint against a 55-year-old woman alleging a yearslong pattern of stalking, threats and violence against former Fleetwood Mac singer Lindsey Buckingham and his family, according to court records obtained Tuesday by TheWrap.

Michelle Dick is charged with seven counts, including felony stalking, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, stemming from incidents between October 2021 and late last week, when she allegedly threw an unknown substance on Buckingham as he was on his way to an appointment in Santa Monica. The complaint says the conduct occurred while Dick was subject to a restraining order.

A separate stalking count alleges Dick targeted a second person, identified only as Stephanie N., repeatedly following and harassing her and making threats between October 2021 and March 2026. That person is likely to be Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, as Buckingham does not have any relatives with that name or initial; a publicist for Nicks did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for clarification.

Prosecutors also allege Dick also approached Buckingham in December with statements intended to be taken as threats of death or great bodily injury. She is also accused of a March 19 incident in which she allegedly assaulted him with a motor vehicle and vandalized his Mercedes-Benz.

The complaint was filed Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. A judge found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant and set bail at $300,000.

Dick told KTLA last week that Buckingham is her biological father, and that she was unaware of the restraining order. She also admitted approaching Buckingham in the March incident, as well as at his Brentwood home.

Buckingham, 76, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, writing several hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Tusk” and more. During his time with the group he earned two Grammys, and later pivoted to a solo career in 1981.

Buckingham hasn’t shied away from publicly discussing his exit from the band. In September 2021, he blamed ex-bandmate Nicks and ex-manager Irving Azoff for his firing.