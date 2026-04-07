‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Get Candid About Breaking TV Glass Ceilings and Their Bikini-Boosted Ratings

Fifty years after the “Charlie’s Angels” series premiere in 1976, three of its stars reunited onstage at the Dolby Theatre to give a candid retrospective on the impact of the Angels.

Original cast members Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith reunited with Cheryl Ladd at the 50th anniversary celebration of the beloved series on the first night of PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

Fans spanning generations flooded the Dolby Theatre Monday night, wearing vintage T-shirts of the Angels and the late star Farrah Fawcett. As a compilation of the series’ most iconic moments played, fans in the audience quoted lines along with the stars and laughed as they did 50 years prior.

Looking back on the origins of the ABC series, Jackson remembered pitching an idea for a “Rookies” spinoff starring female cops to producer Aaron Spelling. The actress, who played Sabrina Duncan, was the biggest name coming into “Charlie’s Angels” and was insistent that the idea could pay off.

Smith remembered that the “network didn’t believe” in the show in the beginning — so much so that they did not order a full season off the bat.

“They aired our pilot as a two-hour movie, and it went through the roof, and they thought, this is a fluke. We got to do it again,” Smith, who played Kelly Garrett in the series, explained.

She added that Spelling had a great track record at the time, producing television hits like “Love Boat,” “The Mod Squad” and “The Rookies.” The actress thanked the producer for making their show about more than just beautiful women.

“He gave our show narrative, mystery and danger,” she said. “I knew the show was different, special and unique. And I thought, ‘Wow, three women chasing danger instead of being rescued.’”

Ladd joined the Angels after Fawcett left the series following legal disputes with the producers. The actress, who played Kris Munroe, almost didn’t sign on for the series because she was nervous to fill the fan favorite’s shoes.

“[Spelling] asked, ‘Why don’t you want to do that?’ I said, ‘Because everybody loves Farrah,’” she explained to the panel. “I don’t know who is going to try to take that place. And he said, ‘Well, I have an idea — if you’re Farrah’s little sister, then you’re part of the family,’ and I said, ‘I’m in.’”

1978 actresses Chery Ladd, Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Self-proclaimed “Angels” superfan and ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter George Pennacchio moderated the panel, which included career retrospectives of each of the stars as well as a detailed compilation of fan-favorite moments from the series’ five-season run.

Following the retrospective, Jackson revealed she never met the voice of Charlie – John Forsythe – until after wrapping the series.

“I didn’t want to meet him,” she said.

The actress would leave messages for him in the vocal booth when they recorded ADR sessions, and Forsythe would leave messages back. They eventually met years later on a film set.

After watching her best moments, Ladd admitted Spelling loved to put her in a bikini — so much so that it was “starting to piss [her] off.” To spite the producer, she brought in the skimpiest bikini she could find — that she believed had ever been seen on television — to wear on set. She received a note from the producer later that day.

“Tell the little trouble maker that she’s never going to do that again,” Ladd said of his message to her. “And I didn’t, but I made my point.”

“Well our ratings went up,” Smith joked.

Reflecting on the early years of the series, Smith said she was naive and was grateful to have Jackson shepherd her through the experience. Smith said that Jackson was “the boss.”

“She was the protector,” Smith said. “She had been around the block. At the beginning, Farrah and I, we listened to her. She was a leader.”

Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith at the 50th anniversary of “Charlie’s Angels” (Credit: PaleyFest)

All three women battled breast cancer later in their lives and Ladd spoke candidly about her experience for the first time at the panel Monday.

“First of all, there are not words you’re looking for to be told, and it’s always a shock, and mine was an aggressive form,” she said. “I was bald with no eyelashes for quite a while.”

Both Smith and Ladd said that their support systems were the only way they could get through.

“What made me survive is girlfriends,” Smith said. “I never went to radiation alone. My family did too, because I have a great family.”

Each of the women concluded the panel by thanking the fans for supporting their careers and the show over the past 50 years. They specifically noted that without the fanbase, they may not have lasted as long as they did.

“Our show being sort of the first of its kind. We’re in their living rooms. They knew us,” Smith said. “The show gave women a position to be independent and to break out of their mold and not be defined by men.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” panel was the first of PaleyFest 2026. The television festival will run through Sunday, April 12, honoring shows like “The Pitt,” “Nobody Wants This” and “Scrubs.”