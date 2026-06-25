‘Survivor 50’ Publicity Team Takes Home Top Honor at 2026 TPEC Awards

The “Survivor 50” publicity team received the top honor for its comms campaign at the 2026 Television Publicity Executive Committee Awards on Wednesday, in addition to winning best campaign for a returning unscripted series.

The 4th annual ceremony honoring impactful publicity campaigns across television and streaming was held in Los Angeles and also recognized the work of teams behind Apple TV’s “Pluribus,” FX’s “Dying for Sex,” HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and more.

Three early-career publicists — Warner Bros. Television’s Victoria Hernandez, NBCUniversal’s Christopher Quintana and National Geographic’s Kate Squier — were additionally named this year’s recipients of the Robert Pietranton Rising Star Award for their standout contributions.

“This year, the number of submissions across all platforms surpassed our expectations, and all campaigns demonstrated an incredible range of originality, strategic thinking and successful initiatives,” TPEC Chair Wendy Zocks said. “It’s so inspiring to see our colleagues continue to be at the top of their game.”

Elsewhere, Kevin Brockman took home the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award for his more than 35 years of experience in publicity, working as a C-Suite global communications executive for WarnerMedia, Disney, Viacom and NewsCorp. Patrick Gomez, editor-in-chief and general manager of Entertainment Weekly, won the Press Impact Award.

Read on for the full list of competitive winners at the 2025 TPEC awards.

Campaign of the Year – “Survivor 50”

Returning Drama Series – “The Pitt”

Kristi Strupinsky (WBTV)

Joslyn Martinez (WBTV)

Courtney Brown (HBO Max)

Kelley Sheets (HBO Max)

Lily Walker (HBO Max)

New Drama Series – “Pluribus”

Nicole Smith (Sony Pictures Television)

Pilar Wafer (Sony Pictures Television)

Virginia McMillian (Apple TV)

Brittney Fierro (Apple TV)

Amanda Munoz-Temple

Returning Comedy Series – “Emily in Paris”

Taylor Diaz-Rogers (Netflix)

Allison McManus (Netflix)

Sophia Dekermendjian (Netflix)

Mardi Houn (Netflix)

New Comedy Series – “All’s Fair”

Lauren Burnett (Hulu)

Kelsie Boudreau (Hulu)

Maura Wong (Hulu)

Chris Kaspers (20th Television)

Lilit Zakaryan (20th Television)

Leila Mekhid (Hulu International)

Returning Unscripted Series – “Survivor 50”

Lori DelliColli (CBS)

Shawna Malcom (CBS)

Jennifer Mendez-Ruiz (CBS)

New Unscripted Series – “Fear Factor: House of Fear”

Jacqueline Gonzalez (FOX)

David Hail (FOX)

Genre Series – “Wednesday”

Allison McManus (Netflix)

Brandy Phillips (Netflix)

Zana Najjar (Netflix)

Funto Tambe (Netflix)

Brittany Howard (Netflix)

Animated Series (Adult) – “South Park”

Nicole Platt (Comedy Central)

Children’s Series (Animated or Live Action) – “Reading Rainbow”

Ryan Milling (Sony Pictures Television)

Mallory Pritzl (Sony Pictures Television)

Pilar Wafer (Sony Pictures Television)

Television Movie – “Star Trek: Section 31”

Jennifer Verti (CBS Studios)

Nikki Kozel (Paramount+)

Rachael Wesolowski (CBS Studios)

Cornelia Thomson (CBS Studios)

Limited or Anthology Series – “Dying For Sex”

Adrienne D’Amato (FX)

Bill Brennan (FX)

Charlotte Simon (FX)

Erin Riley (20th Television)

Talk Show (Late Night/Daytime/Syndicated) – “The Daily Show”

Nicole Platt (Comedy Central)

Parker Moreno (Comedy Central)

Craig Minassian (Minassian Media)

Natalie Lee (Minassian Media)

Documentary Movie / Limited Series – “The Americas”

Chloe Bremner (NBCUniversal)

Rebecca Boswell Pinato (NBCUniversal)

Jordan Gutierrez (NBCUniversal)

Axie Weir (NBCUniversal)

Summer Sanchez (NBCUniversal)

Margaret Crane (NBCUniversal)

Live or Taped Variety Show / Special – “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

Lauren Roseman (NBC)

Lauren Manasevit (NBC)

Julianne Pinell (NBC)

Cassidy Aquino (NBC)

International Series – “Squid Game”

Shannen Heath (Netflix)

Siena Escobar (Netflix)

Nzinga Dixon (Netflix)

Maya Brooks (Netflix)

Multicultural Campaign – “Forever”

Maya Brooks (Netflix)

Taylor Diaz-Rogers (Netflix)

Nzinga Dixon (Netflix)

Chardae Jenkins (Netflix)

Mei Coble (Netflix)

Press Event – BravoCon

Jenn Geisser (NBCUniversal)

Ryan McCormick (NBCUniversal)

Chloe Bremner (NBCUniversal)

Courtney Powell (NBCUniversal)

Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient – Kevin Brockman

Press Impact Award Recipient – Patrick Gomez, Editor-in-Chief and General Manager, Entertainment Weekly