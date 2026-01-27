‘Survivor’ Sets 10-Episode Primetime Recap Ahead of Season 50 Premiere on CBS

“Survivor” Season 50 boasts the show’s largest cast ever in honor of the milestone moment — and CBS wants viewers to remember who’s in play.

Ahead of next month’s three-hour “In the Hands of the Fans” premiere, the network has set a 10-episode, primetime programming block to reacquaint viewers with 18 of the 24 returning castaways.

Following in the footsteps of the show’s beloved (yet fallen) Rites of Passage, starting Monday, Feb. 9, CBS’ “Road to 50” special event will air one encore episode every weeknight for two weeks, culminating on Feb. 20.

The extensive recap will feature episodes from Micronesia, Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, David vs. Goliath and Edge of Extinction, as well as Seasons 45, 46 and 48. This will help reintroduce the audience to players like Cirie Fields, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Colby Donaldson, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Ozzy Lusth, Chrissy Hofbeck, Angelina Keeley, Christian Hubicki, Mike White, Aubry Bracco, Rick Devens, Dee Valladares, Q Burdette, Tiffany Ervin, Charlie Davis, Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu and Joseph “Joe” Hunter.

The remainder of the iconic cast includes Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Jonathan Young, Emily Flippen, Genevieve Mushaluk, Rizo Velovic and Savannah Louie.

Additionally, “Survivor” dropped an extended trailer on Tuesday that features the song “Heroes” from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and his son Jakob. Pluto TV is also currently running its own marathon of all 49 seasons in chronological order in preparation for Season 50.

“Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.