Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Star in Netflix’s ‘Enigma Variations,’ Replacing Jeremy Allen White

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in Netflix’s limited series “Enigma Variations” from Media Res.

The romance series is based on André Aciman’s bestselling novel of the same name, which follows a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him over the course of ten transformative years, according to the streamer.

The “Nosferatu” star replaced Jeremy Allen White, who was set to star and executive produce the series at Netflix.

The limited series will be executive produced and written by A.K. Shuman (“The Wheel of Time,” “Carrie Soto Is Back”) and directed by Oliver Hermanus (“The History of Sound”). Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer also executive produce for Media Res, as well as André Aciman and Monica Levinson.

“Enigma Variations” has been described as a project “full of yearning” in the style of its predecessor “Call Me By Your Name.” Paul (Taylor-Johnson) is sexually fluid, finding love with both male and female partners in the book. The limited series will cover themes of masculinity, sexuality and modern love, journeying from Italy to New York to New England.

This limited series will mark Taylor-Johnson’s American series debut. His previous film projects include “28 Years Later,” “Nosferatu” and “The Fall Guy.” He has several films in post-production, including “Werwulf,” “Blood on Snow” and “Cry to Heaven.” He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Sloan Offer Weber & Dern. Shuman is repped by UTA and HJTH. Levinson is repped by CAA.