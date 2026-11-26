Adam Sandler did backflips over Ezra Frech’s “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 win on Wednesday, sharing a heartfelt video message that congratulated the 21-year-old for taking the crown.

The “Happy Gilmore” actor and 21-year-old American Paralympic track-and-field athlete and disability rights advocate first connected over the Frech family’s Angel City Sports organization in Southern California when the “DWTS” star was just a child.

“Ezra — oh my goodness, you are the king again! You are just a stud,” Sandler said in the video message, posted to his personal X page. “We’ve known you since you were a little kid. You’ve always been the man. We’ve always loved you, we’ve always talked about you. You are and have been since elementary school a massive inspiration for all, and you did it again buddy. You inspired the world.”

The actor then wished Frech “continued success” and shared his love.

“We love you. Enjoy this moment. Love to the family, from all of us, OK buddy? Congrats!”

The Paralympic gold medalist and pro partner Daniella Karagach won Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after a three-round finale. Frech, 21, made history as the first amputee to win the ABC dance competition and the youngest man to claim the title.

Thy finished ahead of figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who took second place, followed by Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold in third, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik in fourth and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in fifth. The winner was determined by a combination of judges’ scores and viewer votes during the live finale, which aired across all U.S. time zones for the first time in the show’s history.