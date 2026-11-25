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“Dancing With the Stars” leapt to its biggest audience all season with Tuesday’s Season 35 finale.

The three-hour season closer, which saw Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach get crowned as the winning couple, scored 9.2 million viewers across platforms, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures.

The total viewership matches the Season 34 closer that scored 9.24 million viewers across ABC and Disney+, which marked the biggest audience “Dancing with the Stars” had seen since its Season 29 finale in 2020.

However, the finale saw notable growth in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, with the closer scoring a 2.38 rating, rising 11% as compared to the 2.15 rating the Season 34 finale scored last year. The ratings marked the best result for any “Dancing With the Stars” episode in 12 years, since host Alfonso Ribeiro and his partner Witney Carson took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014.

That milestone boosted the finale to rank as the highest-rated entertainment telecast since the Oscars early this year. Overall, the ABC ballroom dancing competition show stands as the No. 1 entertainment series across TV for the third season in a row.

The competition series has continued to soar among younger viewers, with the finale scoring a 2.86 rating among adults 18-34, marking its strongest performance in the demo in 15 years. In fact, ratings in the young adult demo for the Season 35 finale outpaced the combined ratings for this year’s VMAs and the Golden Globes.

Additionally, fan voting hit a new high of over 86 million votes for the finale, rising 19% over last season’s record-breaking tally, marking the most votes ever for a single episode.

The strong viewership for the finale builds on yet another season of notable ratings for the ABC ballroom dancing competition show.

The first night of the Season 35 premiere scored 6.67 million viewers across ABC and Disney+, rising 24% over from the previous season to reach the show’s biggest premiere ratings since Season 29. Several season highs followed, including the penultimate episode, which brought in 7.64 million viewers, marking the biggest semi-final audience in nine years.

ABC positioned this year’s finale well as it aired live nationwide for the first time in the show’s history, meaning that fans could vote watch live and vote for their favorite couples in real time.