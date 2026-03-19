Adobe Launches Hasan Minhaj Shortform Series, ‘The Marketers’

After years of supporting creators and the television industry, Adobe is expanding its horizons. On Thursday, the computer software company launched the first episode of its first-ever original episodic comedy, titled “The Marketers.” Starring Hasan Minhaj and Patty Guggenheim, the shortform series is silly dive into the stress of the modern workplace.

Each episode of “The Marketers” comes in at five minutes. Comedian Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”) and Patty Guggenheim (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Twisted Metal”) star as a pair of over eager marketing executives hellbent on creating the next greatest campaign​ ever for Adobe Acrobat. In addition to Minhaj and Guggenheim, the series will star comedian Iliza Shlesinger, “The Righteous Gemstones” star Tony Cavalero, “Access Hollywood” staple Mario Lopez and creators Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry (1.6 million YouTube subscribers).

Though “The Marketers” is being — well — marketed as Season 2, its origins date back to a commercial that was released in August. That’s when Minhaj and Guggenheim first united over finding the perfect jingle for Adobe Acrobat Studio. Clocking in at two and a half minutes, that first spot featured guest appearances from musicians like Chance the Rapper and Kristin Chenoweth as well as creators like Leenda Dong (17.3 million TikTok followers) and Lewky (712,000 TikTok followers), the musician known for turning Tinder chats into viral songs.

It makes sense that Adobe would one day try its hand at an original series. In January, the company committed to delivering $10 million in grants and donated products through the Adobe Film and TV Fund, the company’s organization that supports independent film and TV projects.