‘Age of Attraction’ Cast Guide: Meet the Singles | Photos

Netflix has expanded its dating show slate with new niche, age-gap relationships.
“Age of Attraction” asks the question, “Does age truly matter in a romantic partnership?” The diverse cast of 40 singles, including 20 men and 20 women, must decide for themselves.
Created by Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O’Connell, the dating series has contestants ranging from 22 to 60 years old. The singles get to know one another in a picturesque mountain retreat before taking to The Promise Room to reveal their ages and make a decision to leave together as partners.
The first five episodes for “Age of Attraction” are available now to stream on Netflix.
Keep reading to get to know the 40 singles entering Netflix’s the age-gap experiment:
The Men
Andrew
Occupation: Bar owner
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Andrew is searching for his own rom-com moment. That depends on whether he can find someone willing to step in as a stepmother to his two daughters. In the past, he’s dated younger women, but now he’s more concerned about finding a like-minded partner with plenty of confidence and good communication skills, who doesn’t think being a bar owner is a red flag.
Brian
Occupation: Bakery owner
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Brian started a successful bakery during the pandemic out of a small garage in the jungles of Panama. He splits his time between visiting his three children in Wisconsin and maintaining his business in Central America.
Charles
Occupation: IT specialist
Location: Dallas, Texas
Charles says he is not the “jock character” some might assume due to his high school and college football career. He likes metal music, anime, video games, catch-and-release fishing and learning new things. Charles also has a few recorded tracks, so he may write his future partner a love song or two.
Chris
Occupation: Public speaker and business owner
Location: Miami, Florida
Proud of his Lebanese roots and fluent in Arabic and Spanish, Chris keeps family at the center of everything. When he’s not manifesting love, he’s on the road, traveling the country to speak with kids about mental health, turning his own experiences into a higher purpose. A self-proclaimed millionaire with big dreams (and even bigger confidence), Chris is ready to sweep his future partner off their feet.
David E.
Occupation: Broadcast analyst and MMA fighter
Location: Wentzville, Missouri
David calls himself the “strong, silent type” — but don’t mistake quiet for boring. This globe-trotting professional prizefighter has gone toe-to-toe in rings around the world and now breaks down combat sports as an analyst. David also added he has a well-documented appreciation for older women.
David G.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Location: Los Angeles, California
David calls himself a “late bloomer.” While everyone else was racing ahead, he was staying young at heart. Raised in Aspen, Colorado, he grew up with the mountains as his playground — and he never really left that energy behind. If he’s not lacing up for ice hockey, diving into beach volleyball, or chasing the next hiking trail, he’s probably mapping out his next big move. A self-starter, David began his career as an architect, left for the tech industry, and eventually founded his own company.
Derrick
Occupation: Medical sales
Location: Dallas, Texas
Derrick is always smiling. Known for his infectious positive attitude, he knows his perfect match won’t be a pessimist. Derrick usually dates younger women who match his high energy lifestyle, whether it’s going to concerts or hitting the gym. When he’s not with his two sons, he’s traveling or working on his pilot license.
Isaiah
Occupation: Youth life coach
Location: Syracuse, New York
Isaiah is ready to log off and lock in. He’s looking for a partner who’s more into real-life chemistry than perfectly curated Instagram posts. Raised in North Carolina, Isaiah proudly calls himself a Southern boy at heart, and he has the hospitality skills to prove it. When Isaiah isn’t soaking up the outdoors, he’s doing meaningful work with inner-city middle and high school students, helping them build emotional awareness and prioritize their mental well-being.
Jacques
Occupation: Specialty car scout
Location: Amelia Island, Florida
Jacques grew up on a little barrier island outside of Jacksonville, Florida. His dad taught him how to wrench under the hood before he could legally drive, a skill that would later steer him toward car scouting after a stint in the military. Now he’s looking for a partner who preferably loves cars as much as he does. But he’s open to connecting with anyone who leads an active lifestyle.
John
Occupation: Software sales
Location: Miami, Florida
Despite being born and raised in Miami, John likes to think he exudes a small town charm that he gets from his Midwestern parents. When he’s not in pitch meetings at his corporate job, he’s strutting runways showing off his clothing brand. He’s looking for a more mature woman who can match his level of ambition.
Jorge
Occupation: Attorney
Location: Los Angeles, California
An attorney from the Bronx, Jorge moved to Hollywood to pursue writing and directing films while running his law firm. Now he’s looking for a quiet, nurturing love that preferably shares his interest in cinema.
Josh
Occupation: Consultant
Location: Austin, Texas
Josh is leaning into his creative era: He recently penned his very first poem. When he’s not tapping into his dharma, he’s embracing his favorite role: dad to his young daughter. Family is important to Josh, and he’s open to expanding his crew someday — with the right person.
Justin G.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Location: Tampa, Florida
Justin would like the record to show that he’s absolutely, unequivocally not your textbook Scorpio. He’s chill. He’s go-with-the-flow. He’s here for a good time. When he’s not curating the perfect fit, updating his playlist, or mentally booking his next getaway, he’s looking for someone who’s down to come along for the ride.
Justin S.
Occupation: Director in healthcare AI
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Justin’s day job may be in AI for the healthcare industry, but his passion is photography. Based in South Carolina, he spends his free time capturing the good times that Charleston has to offer. When he’s not behind the camera, you’ll find him on a paddleboard, casting a line with his nephews, or doing just about anything that involves water. He used to own a restaurant, so yes, he can absolutely cook.
Len
Occupation: Lawn irrigation company owner
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Len’s ideal beach date involves a bottle of Pacifico, live music at a local bar and a special woman to watch the sun melt over the water. He considers himself “a pretty simple guy,” but his sense of adventure says otherwise. Len’s favorite title is dad. His son — whom he calls his best friend — is his biggest accomplishment in life.
Logan
Occupation: Corporate purchasing
Location: Dallas, Texas
Logan knows he gives off only-child energy — and he fully owns it. Recently transplanted to Texas, he’s still a Midwesterner at heart, family-first and proud of it. He’s not ready for kids just yet. Instead, he’s enjoying the now and keeping his main-character status intact.
Sean
Occupation: Sports performance coach
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Sean’s ideal mate is a “God fearing woman who knows how to treat a home and keep it stable,” as he’s planning to have as many children as possible. As a fitness fanatic, Sean likes to wind down in a sauna or with a soft tissue massage.
Tristan
Occupation: Real estate investor
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Tristan admits that he lies about his age constantly. An “old soul,” Tristan is looking for an older woman who can match his “cultural age” — maybe someone who loves birdwatching as much as he does? After traveling to 99 countries, he’s realized “it’s not about where you go but who you’re with.”
West
Occupation: Founder of a creative agency
Location: San Diego, California
Raised as a “polite gentlemen,” West doesn’t think chivalry is dead. He wants a big family and is looking for a woman who wants to go on that adventure with him. However, he does want to meet someone who is as active and outdoorsy as he is — whether they like snowboarding or camping.
William
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Location: Miami, Florida
William is a 12th-generation Cajun looking for a woman to bring home to mom. As the owner of two longevity businesses, William is a major health and wellness enthusiast with a special interest in biohacking. But before you picture green juice and zero fun, his favorite food is actually pizza.
The Women
Angel
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Angel Aesthetics
Location: Denver, Colorado
Angel is used to taking charge as a business owner but tends to take the back seat in her dating life. And she has a habit of going for the wrong guys. She’s dated both older and younger men but hasn’t found a sweet spot quite yet.
Ashley
Occupation: Business owner
Location: Fishers, Indiana
After being drained by corporate America, Ashley left her job as a marketing director to start her own business. Now she’s living back at home with her vibrant Greek family. Ashley wants a big fat Greek wedding of her own one day — but she’s is no rush.
Brenda
Occupation: Salon owner
Location: Los Angeles, California
Age is just a number for Brenda. She famously went on a date with her best friend’s 62-year-old father-in-law. After doing hair and makeup for over 15 years, she decided to open her own salon. Brenda is looking for someone who adds to her life and has zero interest in casual flings.
Chloé
Occupation: Sports reporter and marketing manager
Location: Los Angeles, California
Chloé isn’t afraid to admit money is important. As an ambitious person herself — she maintains two jobs as a marketing manager and tennis reporter — she’s not willing to lower her standards. She is ready to find her person. “I feel as though I’ve spent my whole life preparing myself for the perfect man.”
Elise
Occupation: Model and actor
Location: San Marcos, Texas
Elise met her last boyfriend while cliff jumping, so it’s safe to say she’s comfortable taking a leap of faith for a relationship. A “lover girl at heart,” Elise is dating to marry but wants to have a little fun along the way. As for the ages of her dates, younger guys “can be too immature” and afraid of commitment.
Erin
Occupation: Massage therapist
Location: Delavan, Wisconsin
Erin finds “love languages” a little limiting, so she invented her own: mutual respect and eye contact. She’s never been married before because she’s saving it for someone truly special. A proud single mom, her son is her best friend. After working as a model, Erin pivoted to full-time massage therapy. Now she’s looking for someone who can hold a gaze as well as she holds her standards.
Joleen
Occupation: Teacher
Location: Fremont, California
Originally from Guam, Joleen’s family moved to California when she was 10. It was a “big culture shock,” but it helped shape who she is today. The elementary school teacher has two kids from her first marriage. Now she’s looking for someone with an active lifestyle to match her adventurous spirit. She has no qualms about dating outside her age, but older men tend to “look a little dry,” so she needs a man who isn’t afraid of a skin-care routine.
Katharine
Occupation: Founder of luxury swimwear brand
Location: New York, New York
Katharine tends to think of dating like shopping. “I am looking for something incredibly high-end and exclusive, and you can’t just walk into any store and find it,” she says. So to land her perfect guy, she’s been willing to put in the work, which includes weekly dates with guys vetted by matchmakers.
Lauren
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Location: Los Angeles, California
As a former cheerleader, Lauren is typically the most “spirited” person around. Maybe that’s why she “still gets carded in bars.” This fitness professional is seeking an honest and authentic guy with a similar zest for life. And Lauren wouldn’t mind if he had “a great smile, nice eyes, and strong arms.”
Leah
Occupation: Flight attendant
Location: Los Angeles, California
Leah “really, really, really” wants a husband — preferably a younger one. She has a ton of energy and hopes to connect with someone equally active. Growing up, she played “every sport,” and her competitive spirit has never gone away.
Libby
Occupation: Social media manager
Location: San Diego, California
Always the life of the party, Libby approaches being an extrovert like an extreme sport — as a rule, she speaks to one new person a day. After years of dating younger men, she’s ready to hang up the “cougar” shirt her friends gifted her. Now, she’s redirecting that main-character energy towards manifesting a new man: older, emotionally mature, and preferably with a 401(k).
Lindey
Occupation: Social media manager
Location: Los Angeles, California
While others are swiping and tapping away, Lindey isn’t looking for a quick fling. Born and raised in Alaska, this former competitive equestrian is big into the outdoors and animals. She’d love to ride off into the sunset on horseback with a man who isn’t perfect but “perfect for me.”
Michelle
Occupation: Business owner
Location: Redondo Beach, California
As a hopeless romantic, Michelle has kept her spirits high, even when the “horrific” local dating scene has let her down. Working in the aesthetics industry, Michelle keeps herself “super fit and super cute” — and she expects her partner to do the same. If that’s too much to ask, her ultimate deal breakers are insecure guys who lack confidence.
Pfeifer
Occupation: Graphic designer
Location: Seattle, Washington
Pfeifer knows her worth. The fitness and wellness devotee spent the last year working on herself and only recently started dating again. Men her age are “like a desk you have to assemble” — and she’s done dating Ikea projects. Now, she’s looking for a partner who can match her momentum and embrace her signature “wild card” energy.
Sophie
Occupation: Marketing manager
Location: Cincinatti, Ohio
Marathon runner Sophie is constantly told she has an “old soul” by friends and family. Why? Well her perfect night includes a good book, bubble bath and a glass of wine. She’s done dating “immature guys who drain her energy” and is looking for a long-term partner to fill her cup, match her pace and start a family some day soon.
Theresa
Occupation: Stylist
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Theresa believes age is “defined by your energy,” and she has plenty of it as a yoga teacher, stylist, model and former semi-professional baseball player. Going on two-to-four dates a week hasn’t yielded the “emotionally available” man of her dreams, but she hasn’t given up hope.
Tiffany
Occupation: Life coach
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Tiffany is learning how to navigate life as a recent empty nester and she’d love nothing more than to share the rest of hers with someone special. In the past, men have “realized that they are not worthy of [her] attention and they sabotage to make themselves feel better.” That’s why Tiffany’s ideal guy will have plenty of “trust, respect and passion” — and hopefully no small children.
Vanelle
Occupation: Project manager
Location: Dallas, Texas
Vanelle moved to the US from Cameroon at 8 years old and is proud of the resilience it gave her. Despite being an optimist, she doesn’t think a man her age will be mature enough to meet her needs. However, her dad doesn’t want her dating someone more than 10 years older. But she’s not too worried.
Vanessa
Occupation: Salon owner
Location: Canton, Ohio
Engaged four times, but never married, Vanessa is entering the dating experiment “free as a bird” to find her perfect match. Vanessa has a reputation for dating younger men, but if he’s “honest, dependable, accountable” and loves to jet off on vacation, any age will do.
Vickie
Occupation: Dermatology pharmaceutical rep
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Raising her son as a single mom has been Vickie’s sole focus, but now she’s ready to give her love life some attention. Tired of the endless conversations on the apps, Vickie is hoping to connect with men who will join her on the hiking trail and ride shotgun in her classic Ford Bronco.