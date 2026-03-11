Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Age of Attraction’ Cast Guide: Meet the Singles | Photos

Netflix’s new dating show follows 40 singles willing to put their age-gaps aside for love

age-of-attraction
"Age of Attraction" (Netflix)

Netflix has expanded its dating show slate with new niche, age-gap relationships.

“Age of Attraction” asks the question, “Does age truly matter in a romantic partnership?” The diverse cast of 40 singles, including 20 men and 20 women, must decide for themselves.

Created by Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O’Connell, the dating series has contestants ranging from 22 to 60 years old. The singles get to know one another in a picturesque mountain retreat before taking to The Promise Room to reveal their ages and make a decision to leave together as partners.

The first five episodes for “Age of Attraction” are available now to stream on Netflix.

Keep reading to get to know the 40 singles entering Netflix’s the age-gap experiment:

Read Next
‘Age of Attraction’ Creators on Hiding Ages and Avoiding Cougar Cliches in Age-Gap Dating Show

The Men

Andrew Wheeler in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Andrew

Occupation: Bar owner

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Andrew is searching for his own rom-com moment. That depends on whether he can find someone willing to step in as a stepmother to his two daughters. In the past, he’s dated younger women, but now he’s more concerned about finding a like-minded partner with plenty of confidence and good communication skills, who doesn’t think being a bar owner is a red flag.

Brian Wizenried in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Brian

Occupation: Bakery owner

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Brian started a successful bakery during the pandemic out of a small garage in the jungles of Panama. He splits his time between visiting his three children in Wisconsin and maintaining his business in Central America.

Charles Sharif in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Charles

Occupation: IT specialist 

Location: Dallas, Texas

Charles says he is not the “jock character” some might assume due to his high school and college football career. He likes metal music, anime, video games, catch-and-release fishing and learning new things. Charles also has a few recorded tracks, so he may write his future partner a love song or two.

Chris Dahlan in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Chris

Occupation: Public speaker and business owner

Location: Miami, Florida

Proud of his Lebanese roots and fluent in Arabic and Spanish, Chris keeps family at the center of everything. When he’s not manifesting love, he’s on the road, traveling the country to speak with kids about mental health, turning his own experiences into a higher purpose. A self-proclaimed millionaire with big dreams (and even bigger confidence), Chris is ready to sweep his future partner off their feet.

David Evans in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

David E.

Occupation: Broadcast analyst and MMA fighter

Location: Wentzville, Missouri

David calls himself the “strong, silent type” — but don’t mistake quiet for boring. This globe-trotting professional prizefighter has gone toe-to-toe in rings around the world and now breaks down combat sports as an analyst. David also added he has a well-documented appreciation for older women.

David Gull in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

David G.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: Los Angeles, California

David calls himself a “late bloomer.” While everyone else was racing ahead, he was staying young at heart. Raised in Aspen, Colorado, he grew up with the mountains as his playground — and he never really left that energy behind. If he’s not lacing up for ice hockey, diving into beach volleyball, or chasing the next hiking trail, he’s probably mapping out his next big move. A self-starter, David began his career as an architect, left for the tech industry, and eventually founded his own company. 

Derrick Fleming in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Derrick

Occupation: Medical sales

Location: Dallas, Texas

Derrick is always smiling. Known for his infectious positive attitude, he knows his perfect match won’t be a pessimist. Derrick usually dates younger women who match his high energy lifestyle, whether it’s going to concerts or hitting the gym. When he’s not with his two sons, he’s traveling or working on his pilot license.

Isaiah Salters in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Isaiah

Occupation: Youth life coach

Location: Syracuse, New York

Isaiah is ready to log off and lock in. He’s looking for a partner who’s more into real-life chemistry than perfectly curated Instagram posts. Raised in North Carolina, Isaiah proudly calls himself a Southern boy at heart, and he has the hospitality skills to prove it. When Isaiah isn’t soaking up the outdoors, he’s doing meaningful work with inner-city middle and high school students, helping them build emotional awareness and prioritize their mental well-being.

Jacques Shelton in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Jacques

Occupation: Specialty car scout

Location: Amelia Island, Florida

Jacques grew up on a little barrier island outside of Jacksonville, Florida. His dad taught him how to wrench under the hood before he could legally drive, a skill that would later steer him toward car scouting after a stint in the military. Now he’s looking for a partner who preferably loves cars as much as he does. But he’s open to connecting with anyone who leads an active lifestyle.

John Merrill in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

John

Occupation: Software sales

Location: Miami, Florida

Despite being born and raised in Miami, John likes to think he exudes a small town charm that he gets from his Midwestern parents. When he’s not in pitch meetings at his corporate job, he’s strutting runways showing off his clothing brand. He’s looking for a more mature woman who can match his level of ambition.

Jorge Sanchez in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Jorge

Occupation: Attorney

Location: Los Angeles, California

An attorney from the Bronx, Jorge moved to Hollywood to pursue writing and directing films while running his law firm. Now he’s looking for a quiet, nurturing love that preferably shares his interest in cinema.

Josh Wolf in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Josh

Occupation: Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

Josh is leaning into his creative era: He recently penned his very first poem. When he’s not tapping into his dharma, he’s embracing his favorite role: dad to his young daughter. Family is important to Josh, and he’s open to expanding his crew someday — with the right person.

Justin Gettman in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Justin G.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Location: Tampa, Florida

Justin would like the record to show that he’s absolutely, unequivocally not your textbook Scorpio. He’s chill. He’s go-with-the-flow. He’s here for a good time. When he’s not curating the perfect fit, updating his playlist, or mentally booking his next getaway, he’s looking for someone who’s down to come along for the ride.

Justin Silberman in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Justin S.

Occupation: Director in healthcare AI

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Justin’s day job may be in AI for the healthcare industry, but his passion is photography. Based in South Carolina, he spends his free time capturing the good times that Charleston has to offer. When he’s not behind the camera, you’ll find him on a paddleboard, casting a line with his nephews, or doing just about anything that involves water. He used to own a restaurant, so yes, he can absolutely cook.

Len Gunn in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Len

Occupation: Lawn irrigation company owner 

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Len’s ideal beach date involves a bottle of Pacifico, live music at a local bar and a special woman to watch the sun melt over the water. He considers himself “a pretty simple guy,” but his sense of adventure says otherwise. Len’s favorite title is dad. His son — whom he calls his best friend — is his biggest accomplishment in life.

Logan Goodrid in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Logan

Occupation: Corporate purchasing

Location: Dallas, Texas

Logan knows he gives off only-child energy — and he fully owns it. Recently transplanted to Texas, he’s still a Midwesterner at heart, family-first and proud of it. He’s not ready for kids just yet. Instead, he’s enjoying the now and keeping his main-character status intact.

Sean Kelly in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Sean

Occupation: Sports performance coach

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Sean’s ideal mate is a “God fearing woman who knows how to treat a home and keep it stable,” as he’s planning to have as many children as possible. As a fitness fanatic, Sean likes to wind down in a sauna or with a soft tissue massage.

Tristan Davis in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Tristan

Occupation: Real estate investor

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Tristan admits that he lies about his age constantly. An “old soul,” Tristan is looking for an older woman who can match his “cultural age” — maybe someone who loves birdwatching as much as he does? After traveling to 99 countries, he’s realized “it’s not about where you go but who you’re with.”

West Mandell in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

West

Occupation: Founder of a creative agency

Location: San Diego, California

Raised as a “polite gentlemen,” West doesn’t think chivalry is dead. He wants a big family and is looking for a woman who wants to go on that adventure with him. However, he does want to meet someone who is as active and outdoorsy as he is — whether they like snowboarding or camping.

William Bosch in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

William

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: Miami, Florida

William is a 12th-generation Cajun looking for a woman to bring home to mom. As the owner of two longevity businesses, William is a major health and wellness enthusiast with a special interest in biohacking. But before you picture green juice and zero fun, his favorite food is actually pizza.

The Women

Angel Marinez in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Angel

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Angel Aesthetics

Location: Denver, Colorado

Angel is used to taking charge as a business owner but tends to take the back seat in her dating life. And she has a habit of going for the wrong guys. She’s dated both older and younger men but hasn’t found a sweet spot quite yet.

Ashley Wottring in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Ashley

Occupation: Business owner

Location: Fishers, Indiana

After being drained by corporate America, Ashley left her job as a marketing director to start her own business. Now she’s living back at home with her vibrant Greek family. Ashley wants a big fat Greek wedding of her own one day — but she’s is no rush.

Brenda Ferrell in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Brenda

Occupation: Salon owner

Location: Los Angeles, California

Age is just a number for Brenda. She famously went on a date with her best friend’s 62-year-old father-in-law. After doing hair and makeup for over 15 years, she decided to open her own salon. Brenda is looking for someone who adds to her life and has zero interest in casual flings.

Chloe Boudames in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Chloé

Occupation: Sports reporter and marketing manager

Location: Los Angeles, California

Chloé isn’t afraid to admit money is important. As an ambitious person herself — she maintains two jobs as a marketing manager and tennis reporter — she’s not willing to lower her standards. She is ready to find her person. “I feel as though I’ve spent my whole life preparing myself for the perfect man.”

Elise Fernandez in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Elise

Occupation: Model and actor

Location: San Marcos, Texas

Elise met her last boyfriend while cliff jumping, so it’s safe to say she’s comfortable taking a leap of faith for a relationship. A “lover girl at heart,” Elise is dating to marry but wants to have a little fun along the way. As for the ages of her dates, younger guys “can be too immature” and afraid of commitment.

Erin Timm in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Erin

Occupation: Massage therapist

Location: Delavan, Wisconsin

Erin finds “love languages” a little limiting, so she invented her own: mutual respect and eye contact. She’s never been married before because she’s saving it for someone truly special. A proud single mom, her son is her best friend. After working as a model, Erin pivoted to full-time massage therapy. Now she’s looking for someone who can hold a gaze as well as she holds her standards.

Joleen Diaz in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Joleen

Occupation: Teacher

Location: Fremont, California 

Originally from Guam, Joleen’s family moved to California when she was 10. It was a “big culture shock,” but it helped shape who she is today. The elementary school teacher has two kids from her first marriage. Now she’s looking for someone with an active lifestyle to match her adventurous spirit. She has no qualms about dating outside her age, but older men tend to “look a little dry,” so she needs a man who isn’t afraid of a skin-care routine.

Katherine Newman in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Katharine

Occupation: Founder of luxury swimwear brand

Location: New York, New York

Katharine tends to think of dating like shopping. “I am looking for something incredibly high-end and exclusive, and you can’t just walk into any store and find it,” she says. So to land her perfect guy, she’s been willing to put in the work, which includes weekly dates with guys vetted by matchmakers.

Age of Attraction Season 1. Lauren Boggi in Age of Attraction Season 1. Cr. Lindsay Siu/Netflix © 2025

Lauren

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: Los Angeles, California

As a former cheerleader, Lauren is typically the most “spirited” person around. Maybe that’s why she “still gets carded in bars.” This fitness professional is seeking an honest and authentic guy with a similar zest for life. And Lauren wouldn’t mind if he had “a great smile, nice eyes, and strong arms.”

Leah Woolfolk in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Leah

Occupation: Flight attendant

Location: Los Angeles, California

Leah “really, really, really” wants a husband — preferably a younger one. She has a ton of energy and hopes to connect with someone equally active. Growing up, she played “every sport,” and her competitive spirit has never gone away.

Libby Vodicka in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Libby

Occupation: Social media manager

Location: San Diego, California

Always the life of the party, Libby approaches being an extrovert like an extreme sport — as a rule, she speaks to one new person a day. After years of dating younger men, she’s ready to hang up the “cougar” shirt her friends gifted her. Now, she’s redirecting that main-character energy towards manifesting a new man: older, emotionally mature, and preferably with a 401(k).

Lindsay Sage in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Lindey

Occupation: Social media manager

Location: Los Angeles, California

While others are swiping and tapping away, Lindey isn’t looking for a quick fling. Born and raised in Alaska, this former competitive equestrian is big into the outdoors and animals. She’d love to ride off into the sunset on horseback with a man who isn’t perfect but “perfect for me.” 

Age of Attraction Season 1. Michelle Yoswa in Age of Attraction Season 1. Cr. Lindsay Siu/Netflix © 2025

Michelle

Occupation: Business owner

Location: Redondo Beach, California

As a hopeless romantic, Michelle has kept her spirits high, even when the “horrific” local dating scene has let her down. Working in the aesthetics industry, Michelle keeps herself “super fit and super cute” — and she expects her partner to do the same. If that’s too much to ask, her ultimate deal breakers are insecure guys who lack confidence. 

Pfeifer Hill in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Pfeifer

Occupation: Graphic designer

Location: Seattle, Washington

Pfeifer knows her worth. The fitness and wellness devotee spent the last year working on herself and only recently started dating again. Men her age are “like a desk you have to assemble” — and she’s done dating Ikea projects. Now, she’s looking for a partner who can match her momentum and embrace her signature “wild card” energy.

Sophie Shumacher in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Sophie

Occupation: Marketing manager

Location: Cincinatti, Ohio

Marathon runner Sophie is constantly told she has an “old soul” by friends and family. Why? Well her perfect night includes a good book, bubble bath and a glass of wine. She’s done dating “immature guys who drain her energy” and is looking for a long-term partner to fill her cup, match her pace and start a family some day soon. 

Theresa Demaria in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Theresa

Occupation: Stylist

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Theresa believes age is “defined by your energy,” and she has plenty of it as a yoga teacher, stylist, model and former semi-professional baseball player. Going on two-to-four dates a week hasn’t yielded the “emotionally available” man of her dreams, but she hasn’t given up hope.

Tiffany Butler in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Tiffany

Occupation: Life coach 

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Tiffany is learning how to navigate life as a recent empty nester and she’d love nothing more than to share the rest of hers with someone special. In the past, men have “realized that they are not worthy of [her] attention and they sabotage to make themselves feel better.” That’s why Tiffany’s ideal guy will have plenty of “trust, respect and passion” — and hopefully no small children.

Vanelle Fenmou in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Vanelle

Occupation: Project manager

Location: Dallas, Texas

Vanelle moved to the US from Cameroon at 8 years old and is proud of the resilience it gave her. Despite being an optimist, she doesn’t think a man her age will be mature enough to meet her needs. However, her dad doesn’t want her dating someone more than 10 years older. But she’s not too worried.

Vanessa Drozda in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Vanessa

Occupation: Salon owner

Location: Canton, Ohio

Engaged four times, but never married, Vanessa is entering the dating experiment “free as a bird” to find her perfect match. Vanessa has a reputation for dating younger men, but if he’s “honest, dependable, accountable” and loves to jet off on vacation, any age will do. 

Vickie Downing in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Vickie

Occupation: Dermatology pharmaceutical rep

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Raising her son as a single mom has been Vickie’s sole focus, but now she’s ready to give her love life some attention. Tired of the endless conversations on the apps, Vickie is hoping to connect with men who will join her on the hiking trail and ride shotgun in her classic Ford Bronco.

Bachelorette
Read Next
'The Bachelorette': Meet the 22 Men Courting 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments