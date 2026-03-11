‘Age of Attraction’ Cast Guide: Meet the Singles | Photos

Netflix has expanded its dating show slate with new niche, age-gap relationships.

“Age of Attraction” asks the question, “Does age truly matter in a romantic partnership?” The diverse cast of 40 singles, including 20 men and 20 women, must decide for themselves.

Created by Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O’Connell, the dating series has contestants ranging from 22 to 60 years old. The singles get to know one another in a picturesque mountain retreat before taking to The Promise Room to reveal their ages and make a decision to leave together as partners.

The first five episodes for “Age of Attraction” are available now to stream on Netflix.

Keep reading to get to know the 40 singles entering Netflix’s the age-gap experiment:

Andrew Wheeler in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Andrew Occupation: Bar owner Location: Baltimore, Maryland Andrew is searching for his own rom-com moment. That depends on whether he can find someone willing to step in as a stepmother to his two daughters. In the past, he’s dated younger women, but now he’s more concerned about finding a like-minded partner with plenty of confidence and good communication skills, who doesn’t think being a bar owner is a red flag.

Brian Wizenried in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Brian Occupation: Bakery owner Location: Madison, Wisconsin Brian started a successful bakery during the pandemic out of a small garage in the jungles of Panama. He splits his time between visiting his three children in Wisconsin and maintaining his business in Central America.

Charles Sharif in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Charles Occupation: IT specialist Location: Dallas, Texas Charles says he is not the “jock character” some might assume due to his high school and college football career. He likes metal music, anime, video games, catch-and-release fishing and learning new things. Charles also has a few recorded tracks, so he may write his future partner a love song or two.

Chris Dahlan in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Chris Occupation: Public speaker and business owner Location: Miami, Florida Proud of his Lebanese roots and fluent in Arabic and Spanish, Chris keeps family at the center of everything. When he’s not manifesting love, he’s on the road, traveling the country to speak with kids about mental health, turning his own experiences into a higher purpose. A self-proclaimed millionaire with big dreams (and even bigger confidence), Chris is ready to sweep his future partner off their feet.

David Evans in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) David E. Occupation: Broadcast analyst and MMA fighter Location: Wentzville, Missouri David calls himself the “strong, silent type” — but don’t mistake quiet for boring. This globe-trotting professional prizefighter has gone toe-to-toe in rings around the world and now breaks down combat sports as an analyst. David also added he has a well-documented appreciation for older women.

David Gull in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) David G. Occupation: Entrepreneur Location: Los Angeles, California David calls himself a “late bloomer.” While everyone else was racing ahead, he was staying young at heart. Raised in Aspen, Colorado, he grew up with the mountains as his playground — and he never really left that energy behind. If he’s not lacing up for ice hockey, diving into beach volleyball, or chasing the next hiking trail, he’s probably mapping out his next big move. A self-starter, David began his career as an architect, left for the tech industry, and eventually founded his own company.

Derrick Fleming in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Derrick Occupation: Medical sales Location: Dallas, Texas Derrick is always smiling. Known for his infectious positive attitude, he knows his perfect match won’t be a pessimist. Derrick usually dates younger women who match his high energy lifestyle, whether it’s going to concerts or hitting the gym. When he’s not with his two sons, he’s traveling or working on his pilot license.

Isaiah Salters in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Isaiah Occupation: Youth life coach Location: Syracuse, New York Isaiah is ready to log off and lock in. He’s looking for a partner who’s more into real-life chemistry than perfectly curated Instagram posts. Raised in North Carolina, Isaiah proudly calls himself a Southern boy at heart, and he has the hospitality skills to prove it. When Isaiah isn’t soaking up the outdoors, he’s doing meaningful work with inner-city middle and high school students, helping them build emotional awareness and prioritize their mental well-being.

Jacques Shelton in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Jacques Occupation: Specialty car scout Location: Amelia Island, Florida Jacques grew up on a little barrier island outside of Jacksonville, Florida. His dad taught him how to wrench under the hood before he could legally drive, a skill that would later steer him toward car scouting after a stint in the military. Now he’s looking for a partner who preferably loves cars as much as he does. But he’s open to connecting with anyone who leads an active lifestyle.

John Merrill in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) John Occupation: Software sales Location: Miami, Florida Despite being born and raised in Miami, John likes to think he exudes a small town charm that he gets from his Midwestern parents. When he’s not in pitch meetings at his corporate job, he’s strutting runways showing off his clothing brand. He’s looking for a more mature woman who can match his level of ambition.

Jorge Sanchez in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Jorge Occupation: Attorney Location: Los Angeles, California An attorney from the Bronx, Jorge moved to Hollywood to pursue writing and directing films while running his law firm. Now he’s looking for a quiet, nurturing love that preferably shares his interest in cinema.

Josh Wolf in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Josh Occupation: Consultant Location: Austin, Texas Josh is leaning into his creative era: He recently penned his very first poem. When he’s not tapping into his dharma, he’s embracing his favorite role: dad to his young daughter. Family is important to Josh, and he’s open to expanding his crew someday — with the right person.

Justin Gettman in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Justin G. Occupation: Insurance agent Location: Tampa, Florida Justin would like the record to show that he’s absolutely, unequivocally not your textbook Scorpio. He’s chill. He’s go-with-the-flow. He’s here for a good time. When he’s not curating the perfect fit, updating his playlist, or mentally booking his next getaway, he’s looking for someone who’s down to come along for the ride.

Justin Silberman in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Justin S. Occupation: Director in healthcare AI Location: Charleston, South Carolina Justin’s day job may be in AI for the healthcare industry, but his passion is photography. Based in South Carolina, he spends his free time capturing the good times that Charleston has to offer. When he’s not behind the camera, you’ll find him on a paddleboard, casting a line with his nephews, or doing just about anything that involves water. He used to own a restaurant, so yes, he can absolutely cook.

Len Gunn in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Len Occupation: Lawn irrigation company owner Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma Len’s ideal beach date involves a bottle of Pacifico, live music at a local bar and a special woman to watch the sun melt over the water. He considers himself “a pretty simple guy,” but his sense of adventure says otherwise. Len’s favorite title is dad. His son — whom he calls his best friend — is his biggest accomplishment in life.

Logan Goodrid in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Logan Occupation: Corporate purchasing Location: Dallas, Texas Logan knows he gives off only-child energy — and he fully owns it. Recently transplanted to Texas, he’s still a Midwesterner at heart, family-first and proud of it. He’s not ready for kids just yet. Instead, he’s enjoying the now and keeping his main-character status intact.

Sean Kelly in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Sean Occupation: Sports performance coach Location: Indianapolis, Indiana Sean’s ideal mate is a “God fearing woman who knows how to treat a home and keep it stable,” as he’s planning to have as many children as possible. As a fitness fanatic, Sean likes to wind down in a sauna or with a soft tissue massage.

Tristan Davis in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) Tristan Occupation: Real estate investor Location: Atlanta, Georgia Tristan admits that he lies about his age constantly. An “old soul,” Tristan is looking for an older woman who can match his “cultural age” — maybe someone who loves birdwatching as much as he does? After traveling to 99 countries, he’s realized “it’s not about where you go but who you’re with.”

West Mandell in Age of Attraction Season 1 (Credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix) West Occupation: Founder of a creative agency Location: San Diego, California Raised as a “polite gentlemen,” West doesn’t think chivalry is dead. He wants a big family and is looking for a woman who wants to go on that adventure with him. However, he does want to meet someone who is as active and outdoorsy as he is — whether they like snowboarding or camping.