‘The Bachelorette’: Meet the 22 Men Courting ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul

“The Bachelorette” is shaking things up for its 22nd season as the ABC reality dating show welcomes “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul over from Hulu.

While reality TV viewers know the 31-year-old Utah native for the drama she’s stirred up within the MomTok community, Paul, a single mother of three, will turn to a different type of reality show as she leads the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Paul previously promised that not all the suitors she would be dating would be Mormon, and ABC’s reveal of the cast sheds some light onto which men she’ll be courting.

Check out the 22 men Paul will be dating when “The Bachelorette” returns to ABC on March 22.