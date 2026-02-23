Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The Bachelorette’: Meet the 22 Men Courting ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul

Season 22 of the dating series premieres March 22 on ABC

Bachelorette
Brandon, Taylor Frankie Paul and Shane star on "The Bachelorette" (ABC)

“The Bachelorette” is shaking things up for its 22nd season as the ABC reality dating show welcomes “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul over from Hulu.

While reality TV viewers know the 31-year-old Utah native for the drama she’s stirred up within the MomTok community, Paul, a single mother of three, will turn to a different type of reality show as she leads the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Paul previously promised that not all the suitors she would be dating would be Mormon, and ABC’s reveal of the cast sheds some light onto which men she’ll be courting.

Check out the 22 men Paul will be dating when “The Bachelorette” returns to ABC on March 22.

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Aaron

Age: 32

Hometown: Vineyard, Utah

Occupation: Product Manager

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Brad

Age: 29

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Occupation: Cowboy/Entrepreneur

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Brandon

Age: 28

Hometown: Spearfish, South Dakota

Occupation: Loan Officer

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Casey

Age: 30

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: Mechanical Engineer

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Christopher

Age: 35

Hometown: Vacaville, California

Occupation: Business Owner

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Clayton

Age: 36

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Conrad

Age: 32

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Occupation: Startup Founder

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Doug

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Ocean Lifeguard

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Johnnie

Age: 30

Hometown: Massapequa, New York

Occupation: Former Professional Baseball Player

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Josh

Age: 28

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Sales Manager

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Kevin

Age: 32

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Lew

Age: 32

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Insurance Tech Founder

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Malik

Age: 30

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Tech Executive

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Marcus

Age: 28

Hometown: Elmont, New York

Occupation: Creative Director

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Matt

Age: 43

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Michael B.

Age: 36

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Chiropractic Healer

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Mike T.

Age: 36

Hometown: Lavallette, New Jersey

Occupation: Brand Protection Manager

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Richard

Age: 25

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Occupation: Photographer

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Rod

Age: 35

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Ronn

Age: 28

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Account Executive

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Shane

Age: 28

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Private Wealth Planner

Bachelorette
Disney/Evan Mulling

Trenten

Age: 35

Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California

Occupation: Pro Athlete

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

