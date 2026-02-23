‘The Bachelorette’: Meet the 22 Men Courting ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul

“The Bachelorette” is shaking things up for its 22nd season as the ABC reality dating show welcomes “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul over from Hulu.
While reality TV viewers know the 31-year-old Utah native for the drama she’s stirred up within the MomTok community, Paul, a single mother of three, will turn to a different type of reality show as she leads the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”
Paul previously promised that not all the suitors she would be dating would be Mormon, and ABC’s reveal of the cast sheds some light onto which men she’ll be courting.
Check out the 22 men Paul will be dating when “The Bachelorette” returns to ABC on March 22.
Aaron
Age: 32
Hometown: Vineyard, Utah
Occupation: Product Manager
Brad
Age: 29
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Occupation: Cowboy/Entrepreneur
Brandon
Age: 28
Hometown: Spearfish, South Dakota
Occupation: Loan Officer
Casey
Age: 30
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Mechanical Engineer
Christopher
Age: 35
Hometown: Vacaville, California
Occupation: Business Owner
Clayton
Age: 36
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Singer/Songwriter
Conrad
Age: 32
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Occupation: Startup Founder
Doug
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, California
Occupation: Ocean Lifeguard
Johnnie
Age: 30
Hometown: Massapequa, New York
Occupation: Former Professional Baseball Player
Josh
Age: 28
Hometown: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Sales Manager
Kevin
Age: 32
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Physical Therapist
Lew
Age: 32
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Insurance Tech Founder
Malik
Age: 30
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Tech Executive
Marcus
Age: 28
Hometown: Elmont, New York
Occupation: Creative Director
Matt
Age: 43
Hometown: Carmel, Indiana
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Michael B.
Age: 36
Hometown: San Diego, California
Occupation: Chiropractic Healer
Mike T.
Age: 36
Hometown: Lavallette, New Jersey
Occupation: Brand Protection Manager
Richard
Age: 25
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Occupation: Photographer
Rod
Age: 35
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Ronn
Age: 28
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Account Executive
Shane
Age: 28
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Private Wealth Planner
Trenten
Age: 35
Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California
Occupation: Pro Athlete