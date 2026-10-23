Ana Navarro Rips ‘Pond Scum’ Megyn Kelly for Attacking Christina Applegate Over MS Misdiagnosis

Ana Navarro defended Christina Applegate on Thursday after conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly attacked the Emmy-nominated actress for seeking attention with her multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis.

The co-host of “The View,” whose husband Al Cárdenas has been diagnosed with the similarly debilitating Parkinson’s disease, didn’t hold back, calling Kelly “pond scum” who attacks others in an effort to stay relevant.

There’s an entire genre of people, an entire class of pond scum that live off of outrage and creating outrage, and just how bad a thing can I say? How low a thing? How disgusting a thing can I say that it’ll get me clicks and I will be relevant?” Navarro railed on the “Behind the Table” podcast on Thursday. “It’s people a lot of times that don’t need the money that have plenty of money, but that thirst for relevance and to be part of the daily debate.”

She later added that Kelly’s criticism of Applegate, in which she derided celebrities for wanting to “be the face of MS,” was especially cruel because the “Dead to Me” actress has “clearly” been “going through hell” for years.

“It just feel that it is extreme cruelty for anybody to attack Christina Applegate, who is clearly going through hell and has gone through terrible physical symptoms as a result of whatever illness ails her, who has used it for good to try to help others and try to bring awareness. And you’re going to attack her,” Navarro said.

Lambasting Kelly for not going after Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy for his attack ad against Democrat Amy Acton that’s “weaponizing the trauma of a 12-year-old rape victim” or Russian President Vladimir Putin “for killing civilians in Ukraine,” Navarro concluded, “Attacking the woman who’s going through a serious illness in front of our eyes seems to be the most inhumane and cruel and easy way to get relevance and and attention.”

Watch her full “Behind the Table” podcast appearance in the video below:

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On her podcast “MeSsy” on Tuesday, Applegate emotionally revealed alongside podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler that for the last several years, she’s been misdiagnosed with MS, mourning that she was “back to square one.”

“I’m not happy at all. You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden, I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways,” she said. “So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me, and that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to get into to find out what has been happening since 2021. Why did this happen? I have every symptom of someone with MS — every single one.”

Kelly weighed in on the news later that day on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” saying that she “cannot keep up” with the “wild goose chase” of Applegate’s medical experience.

“She has no idea what she actually has, and I just think this is the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems, and ‘now I will be the face of MS,’” Kelly criticized. “And I’m sure there are a lot of MS sufferers out there who are like, ‘What?’ And she’s crying because she doesn’t have MS. She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to square one. She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.”

She concluded: “I don’t know what’s going on here, but to me, it is directly related to the currency that some women, in particular, find in having an affliction, a disease, or anything that will garner sympathy for them in the public eye.”