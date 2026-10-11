‘Artemis Fowl’ Lands Animated TV Adaptation at Disney

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Fantasy book series “Artemis Fowl” will get the TV adaptation treatment at Disney.

The series from author Eoin Colfer will be adapted into an animated TV series on Disney Channel and Disney+, Colfer revealed during the “25 Years of Artemis Fowl” panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday.

Centered on the titular 13-year-old genius, the action-adventure fantasy series follows Artemis Fowl as he discovers an underground world of armed, dangerous and surprisingly high-tech fairies. He hatches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mother and save his family, according to the official logline.

Colfer will executive produce the series alongside Ben Juwono (“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” “Big Hero 6: The Series”) and Colleen Evanson (“Prep and Landing: The Snowball Protocol,” “DuckTales”).

“For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building and gripping adventures,” Disney kids and family president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis’ world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years.”

“I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the ‘Artemis Fowl’ animation on screen,” Colfer said. “Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands.”

Since Colfer debuted the first “Artemis Fowl” novel in 2001, the series has sold over 35 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 48 languages.

“Artemis Fowl” joins Disney’s lineup of animated series, which includes “Dragon Striker,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Big City Greens,” “Messi and the Giants,” “Kingdom Hearts,” “Warrior Cats” and “Journey.”