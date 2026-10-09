‘Avatar’ Animated Series ‘Kuruk: Wave of Chaos’ Greenlit at Paramount+

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The world of “Avatar” will keep expanding with a new animated series greenlit at Paramount+.

“Kuruk: Wave of Chaos” will follow a rebellious teenage Avatar who bucks thousands of years of tradition by choosing to learn the four elements through globetrotting adventures, staying one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates and chaotic spirits — all while helping the world in his own unique ways, according to the official logline.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revealed the news during a Friday New York Comic Con panel, with Konietzko set to serve as showrunner. The show is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

The NYCC panel also gave attendees a first look at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik.

DiMartino and Konietzko further revealed that “Avatar: Seven Havens” has been renewed for Books 3 and Book 4 on Paramount+, which will continue the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister Nisha.

The news comes as the first three episodes of Book 1 dropped on Paramount+ on Thursday, with three episodes dropping Friday, Oct. 16, Friday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 30 to reach the culminating Episode 13. Further details on the subsequent books are forthcoming.

Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the NYCC event featured Konietzko and DiMartino alongside EP Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, as well as with the voices of Pavi, Nisha and Jae: Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan and Major Curda.

The panel also included special reveals for “Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game” and the upcoming “Avatar: Seven Havens” companion podcast, “Avatar: Braving the Elements,” which Varney and Dante Basco co-host.