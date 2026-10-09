‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

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It’s time to meet the next avatar. But this time around, the title doesn’t have quite the same honor to it.

In “Avatar: Seven Havens,” a young Earthbender named Pavi discovers she’s the new avatar after Korra. The thing is, in this era, being the avatar makes you a threat, not a savior. The animated series stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

When does it premiere?

“Avatar: Seven Havens” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 9 on Paramount+.

How many episodes are there?

There will be 13 episodes total in the season.

When do new episodes come out?

You won’t be able to binge all of “Avatar: Seven Havens” when it comes out, but don’t worry, you’ll be getting more than just one episode per week. Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

Episodes 1-3: Premiere on Friday, Oct. 9 on Paramount+

Premiere on Friday, Oct. 9 on Paramount+ Episodes 4-6: Premiere on Friday, Oct. 16 on Paramount+

Premiere on Friday, Oct. 16 on Paramount+ Episodes 7-9: Premiere on Friday, Oct. 23 on Paramount+

Premiere on Friday, Oct. 23 on Paramount+ Episodes 10-13: Premiere on Friday, Oct. 30 on Paramount+

What is this “Avatar” series about?

Per the official synopsis: “Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Watch the trailer: