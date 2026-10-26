Megan Thee Stallion Begs to Be Saved in New Trailer for ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

The “Baywatch” reboot will officially make its return to the silver screen this January.

The latest trailer for the series included a truncated version of the dramatic plane crash and devastation that followed. The series follows Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch, leading a new generation of lifeguards.

Megan Thee Stallion makes an appearance on the beach alongside Livvy Dunne as a beach bystander, begging to be saved by the attractive lifeguards.

“Is that man real? How can I get him to save me?” the rapper quips in the new trailer.

Fox’s latest iteration of the lifeguard drama will bring more intense rescues and, of course, lots of running. The series will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT this winter.

Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The father gets onto his daughter in the trailer for throwing herself in harm’s way.

The “Baywatch” reboot also stars as members of this new lifeguarding team, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader. Dunne will make her acting debut with “Baywatch” original cast member David Chokachi reprising his role.

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Fox Entertainment Studios and Fremantle co-produce the series with Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network and Fox Entertainment, had previously noted that the midseason premiere is intentional to replicate the launches of “Best Medicine,” which saw 15.4 million viewers for its debut, and “Memory of a Killer,” which reached 18.4 million viewers during its debut.

Watch the new trailer above.