‘Baywatch’ Reboot Brings Original Stars Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard Back to the Beach

The “Baywatch” reboot will welcome back original series stars Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard when the series hits Fox in January 2027.

Bergin and Packard will guest star in the Fox series as they reprise their roles as lifeguards Jack “J.D.” Darius and April Giminski, who were in the rookie class with Hobie, who is now played by Stephen Amell. J.D. and April have remained close friends with Hobie and are described as “great lifeguards who know this beach,” per the official character descriptions.

In the original series, Bergin was a series lead in Seasons 8-11 and reprised his role in Fox’s “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.” Packard was a series regular in Seasons 8 and 9.

Bergin and Packard join the growing list of original series stars slated to appear in the reboot, with David Chokachi slated to return in a recurring role as Cody Madison while Erika Eleniak guest stars as Shauni McClain.

They’ll appear alongside a cast of newcomers to the franchise, with Amell leading the new “Baywatch” crew in the series lead role of Hobie Buchannon, the former wild child who’s all grown up as Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch.

The reboot will follow Hobie as his world gets turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad,” per the official logline.

Additional cast members include Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene and Noah Beck as Luke.

“Baywatch” will get a midseason release from Fox, with the show slated to debut in January 2027.

Bergin is repped by The Chasin Agency. Packard is repped by Rafael Villegas at Kim Dawson Agency.